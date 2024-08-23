How Beetlejuice 2’s PG-13 rating could affect its box office numbers

Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice 2' will require a PG-13 rating to retain the mature aspects of the OG 1988 film

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Tim Burton can't avoid making a major change in the upcoming sequel of his 1988 film 'Beetlejuice'. The original film had managed to slide by with a PG rating despite its macabre themes and edgy humor but the landscape has changed significantly since then. Today’s more stringent rating system means that even a single F-bomb or mature content could easily bump a film into PG-13 territory.

PG-13 rating to 'Beetlejuice 2' is necessary to avoid catching parents off-guard who might have otherwise taken their children to the theaters. However, this could impact its box office collection by limiting the footfall. Fans of the OG film will avoid going to the theaters with their children.

Will 'Beetlejuice 2' succeed or struggle at the Box Office?

Catherine O'Hara in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (@warnerbrospictures)

Despite the PG-13 rating, 'Beetlejuice 2' is expected to do wonders at the box office. Deadline predicts the film to deliver a $100M+ opening. The success of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' proved that a PG-13 rating doesn’t necessarily spell box office trouble. The 2023 movie drew in large, diverse audiences despite its more mature content, grossing over $1.446 billion worldwide.

For 'Beetlejuice' to recreate the success of his OG Film, Tim Burton needs to find a sweet spot between nostalgia and modern sensibilities. His challenge will be to strike the right balance—keeping the essence of 'Beetlejuice' while making sure it’s accessible enough to draw in a wide range of viewers.

What else changes in 'Beetlejuice 2?

Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, and Jenna Ortega in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (Warnerbrospictures/@parisataghizadeh)

Apart from the rating, Tim Burton has introduced another big change to the sequel. While he has managed to retain most of the OG cast members, he killed off Jeffrey Jones's character Charles Deetz. This comes after his 21-year-old case where he was convicted of possession of child pornography and soliciting a 14-year-old boy to pose naked for photographs.

Tim Burton has skillfully addressed his absence from the sequel. 'Beetlejuice 2' trailer opens with a scene of Charles's funeral, leaving his wife Delia, and daughter Lydia in grief.

The decision to remove this character won't be a deal-breaker for fans, keeping in mind the actor's criminal history. For now, we are excited to see Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, who have reunited after 36 years.

How to stream 'Beetlejuice 2'?

Willem Dafoe in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (@warnerbrospictures)

Tim Burton has opted for the theatrical release of 'Beetlejuice 2'. The film will arrive in cinemas in the US on Friday, September 6. The synopsis of the film reads, "After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened."

"With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem," it says further.

Details of the digital premiere of 'Beetlejuice' 2 haven't been announced yet. However, fans can expect the film to arrive on Disney+, at least three months after the theatrical release.

'Beetlejuice 2' trailer