Horror icon Stephen King 'hates' himself for liking one Taylor Sheridan's television series

Stephen King has revealed that he hates himself for liking Taylor Sheridan's new show 'Landman'

Famed author Stephen King is sharing his thoughts on Taylor Sheridan's latest show 'Landman'! For the unversed, Sheridan is the visionary behind renowned television shows like 'Yellowstone', 'Mayor of Kingstown' and 'Tulsa King.' King recently took to the new social media platform Threads to gush over Sheridan. In his latest Thread, King shed light on the resemblance between 'Landman' and other shows created by Sheridan. King also mentioned that Sheridan knows how to put 'ordinary men at work.' King wrote, "LANDMAN: I sorta hate myself for liking this, the spine is all macho-macho man and like THE MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and YELLOWSTONE, the main character is a fixer who takes no sh*t. We'd all like to be that guy. But Taylor Sheridan knows how to show ordinary men at work, and you gotta like that. Also, great country music needle drops."

Stephen King shares his take on Taylor Sheridan's show 'Landman' (Cover Image Source: Threads | Stephen King)

King seems to also be a fan of Sheridan's show 'Landman.' At the moment, many fans of the show are waiting for an official announcement regarding the renewal of 'Landman' for Season 2. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the show has managed to win over the hearts of the fans since the time it was released. Several stars of the series believe that the humor of the show has helped the fans make a special connection with it. While having a conversation with CBR, James Jordan well-known for playing the character of Dale Bradley in the show said, "There's a lot of funny, funny, funny, funny scenes in this show that [the] audience has yet to see from the mind of Taylor Sheridan that they will see in the world of Landman."

Jordan further added, "Very humorous stuff. It's probably the funniest thing he's ever written. So very excited for folks to see some levity and give them a moment to catch their breath between the really high stakes, explosive part of this story." During an interview with Taste of Country, Ali Larter who essayed the role of Angela Norris in 'Landman' also gushed over Sheridan's story-telling skills by saying, "I mean, Taylor Sheridan! He's the best writer working. He's brilliant at the way he crafts his stories." Larter also mentioned that she particularly enjoys "the way he tells and describes women." Larter further added, "I love the characters he creates because they're dynamic and powerful. But he also has space to show their vulnerable sides."

In the same interview, Larter also talked about her 'amazing' working experience with Billy Bob Thornton who played the role of Tommy Norris in the show. "He's such a generous actor," she gushes. "It starts on the page, and then we worked on the character and were really trying to figure out who these people were, and he's just really generous. He was there to do my off-camera, and to have him as a sparring partner is such a gif because he doesn't make a false move," she shared.