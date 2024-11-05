Here's why 'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 8 is not airing this week

'DWTS' Season 33 is just a few episodes away from the finale

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing with The Stars' Season 33 Episode 8, which was originally set to air on Tuesday, November 5, has been unexpectedly postponed, leaving fans eager for the next installment of the competition. The decision to delay the episode comes in light of US Election Day, ensuring that viewers can focus on the important civic event without the distraction of the show.

As a result, fans will have to hold their excitement for an additional week before they can witness the dazzling performances and fierce dance-offs that have become a hallmark of the series. This hiatus, while disappointing, also builds anticipation for the next episode, where contestants will undoubtedly bring their A-game to impress the judges and audiences alike.

In the meantime, viewers can take this opportunity to catch up on previous episodes and prepare for the thrilling surprises that await when the show returns! As the competition heats up, audiences can look forward to an evening filled with breathtaking choreography, stunning costumes, and emotional moments as the remaining couples vie for a chance at the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy. With the stakes higher than ever, each pair will be pushing their limits to impress the judges and captivate the audience.

'DWTS' Season 33 will not return this week (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

When will 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 Episode 8 air?

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 will return on Tuesday, November 12 at 8 pm ET on ABC. After a brief hiatus, the show promises to bring back the energy and intensity that viewers have come to love.

'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 8 will soon return (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

How to stream 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 Episode 8?

'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 8 will premiere live on ABC and Disney+. Along with this, all dance lovers can stream the show on Hulu, the very next day. The viewers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic subscription which costs $9.99 monthly and Disney+ Premium is $15.99/month or $159.99/year.

'DWTS' Season 33 airs on ABC (@abc)

What to expect from 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 Episode 8?

'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 8 is set to showcase an exhilarating showdown among the remaining six pairs: Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, and Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten.

The stakes have never been higher as the contestants edge closer to claiming the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy. With the recent elimination of Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber leaving fans disheartened, the pressure is on for viewers to rally behind their favorite couples. Each vote counts now more than ever if they want to see their beloved dancers triumph in this fierce competition! Get ready for an episode filled with breathtaking performances and intense rivalry!