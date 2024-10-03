'Heartstopper' promised an epic love story but fell short, Season 4 must not fail us again

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Season 3 of Netflix's teen romance drama 'Heartstopper' focuses on some very sensitive themes, such as mental health difficulties, but fans also witness a lot of growth in romantic relationships. Season 3 of Alice Oseman focuses on the mature side of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson's (Kit Connor) relationship as they take it to the next level.

In the initial episodes of 'Heartstopper' Season 3, we witness Charlie finally admitting his love towards Nick, and not only that but the duo also starts getting intimate, giving their relationship an edge of seriousness. However, the cheerful couple's perfect relationship could be jeopardized in Season 4, as depicted in the finale of Season 3.

Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson's relationship in jeopardy in 'Heartstopper' Season 3

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in a still from 'Heartstopper' (Netflix/@samueldore)

In the finale episode of 'Heartstopper' Season 3, Nick is eager to pursue his university goals as he travels with Darcy Olsson (Kizzy Edgell), Imogen Heaney (Rhea Norwood), and Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney) to explore universities. While it is clear that he is determined to attend college near his hometown, his battle worsens when he instantly clicks with the University of Leeds, but the problem is that this place is approximately 4.30 hours away from his hometown, which means he will have to spend time apart from Charlie as well.

Nick even confides in the girls about his concerns, and they push him to discuss it with Charlie, believing he will fully back him, but he remains skeptical. However, when Elle informs Tao Xu (William Gao) that she wants to transfer to Berlin or Paris for further studies, Nick is inspired to be honest with Charlie. Nonetheless, this discussion never occurs, as the season concludes with both Nick and Charlie enjoying one another's company, leaving viewers wondering about the couple's future.

What this means for Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson's relationship in 'Heartstopper' Season 4

A still from 'Heartstopper' (Netflix/@samueldore)

While we've seen Nick supporting Charlie in his battle with mental illness throughout Season 3, his decision to seek a degree far away from Charlie may jeopardize their blossoming relationship. While I believe Nick and Charlie have a great deal of affection and respect for one another, distance is always a hazard that may shatter the foundations of even the strongest of relationships. Nick's relationship with Charlie may suffer if he begins to prioritize his future after moving to a new location.

Furthermore, Charlie's continued path toward self-confidence and recovery may act as obstacles if one of them feels detached or unclear about the next stage of their life. Overall, all we have to do now is cross our fingers, since Season 4 has already been announced, and we will undoubtedly get answers to our queries sooner than expected.

