Inside Renee Poche's big battle with Netflix over 'walking red flag'

'Love Is Blind' alum Renee Poche was 'forced' to work with her 'walking red flag' ex-fiancé Carter Wall

HOUSTON, TEXAS: 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 alum Renee Poche is currently living in Texas while trying to move on from the traumatic experience that she had on the Netflix show. Renee sued Netflix and production company Delirium TV for unlawful employment practices. She has also alleged the network of having stressful unfair competition and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She claimed that the network matched her with a 'walking red flag' Carter Wall and she had voiced her concerns about her ex- fiancé's alarming behavior and emotional instability but Netflix allegedly forced her to participate in the show and move forward with her engagement. The production asked Renee for $4 million accusing her of violating NDA after she exposed the toxic workplace of Netflix.

Unfortunately, the court has recently ruled against Renee and denied her request to avoid arbitration in the lawsuit because of the lack of evidence. Renee now has to defend herself from Netflix and Delirium TV's claims in court. Despite still being entangled in the dramatic lawsuit, the Veterinarian has been focusing on her career and finding a suitable home for the dogs.

Where is 'Love Is Blind' alum Carter Wall now?

'Love Is Blind' alum Carter Wall is also moving forward with the backlash and hate he received after Renee Poche revealed his red flags. The Netflix show star was engaged to Renee but she said "no" at the wedding. The ex-couple's relationship was not televised. However, Carter, who works as an Assistant Project Manager at Cotton Global Disaster Solutions and a brand ambassador at The Pop Hat, has been enjoying fishing and spending more time with his friends and family.

He has recently shared a sweet photo with his family and captioned it, "La familia." He has dedicated his social media to showing off his fitness journey and fish hunts. He has been focusing on his mental health and restricted his comment section because of the brutal hate comments that he has been receiving.

Renee Poche claims of feeling 'unsafe' while filming 'Love Is Blind'

After suing Netflix and 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 production company, Renee Poche took to her Instagram to share her experience. In the video, she gave an insight into her life and claimed she was told that her storyline would be cut after she filmed the Netflix show. Renee also revealed that she was not allowed to talk about her experience. However, she was left with strong feelings after witnessing the reaction to Tran Dang's lawsuit against Kinetic Production.

She was left furious "To see him basically say what she was saying wasn't true and that every participant was always safe and that if there were ever was a moment that they weren't safe that production be stopped." She added, "I physically was not safe. I didn't feel safe and I addressed that with nothing being done about it," and that's when she decided to raise her voice and sue Netflix.

How much was Renee Poche paid for the 'Love Is Blind' appearance?

'Love Is Blind' Season 5 alum Renee Poche has recently revealed the shocking paycheck she received, besides the traumatic experience, for her appearance on the Netflix show. She reportedly earned only $8,000 for starring on the dating show. Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that the cast of the Netflix show earned $1,000 per week during 2022.

According to Variety, the cast films up to 20 hours a day and seven days a week, and they have been working at $7.14 per hour, which is notably lower than the minimum wage in Los Angeles. The minimum is $15 an hour. Things seemed unfair for Renee as she received a $4 million lawsuit just after earning the lowest wage.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premieres on Wednesday, October 2 on Netflix.