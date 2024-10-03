'Heartstopper' Season 3 leaves Nick and Charlie in a very strange place, as fans hope Season 4 will bring much-needed closure

Based on the novels of the same name by Alice Oseman, 'Heartstopper' follows the love story of two teenagers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) finally comprehend the essence of a partnership as their romance evolves from rosy to mature in Season 3 of 'Heartstopper.' The creative brainchild of Alice Oseman, 'Heartstopper' explores the lives of a bunch of young students, each dealing with their issues. Amidst everything, we have our main characters, Charlie and Nick, who take their romance to the next level in the newest season.

However, their route to love is not as smooth as they thought, as Charlie is found to have an eating disorder, and the majority of the narrative revolves around his battle to overcome it. Nick, on the other hand, feels powerless and continues to lavish support on his beloved. Things are changing quickly as the young couple confronts uncertainty about the future of their relationship.

Why Nick Nelson is skeptical about his unexpected plan in 'Heartstopper' Season 3

'Heartstopper' features Yasmin Finney, Rhea Norwood, Corinna Brown, and Kit Connor in lead roles (@netflix)

In the Season 3 finale episode of 'Heartstopper,' Nick, Tara Jones (Corinna Brown), Imogen Heaney (Rhea Norwood), and Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney) take on a road trip to explore several universities, beginning in Truham. Nick, on the other hand, is concerned about the future of his relationship with Charlie and is hesitant to leave the neighborhood.

Later, during their visit to Oxford, Imogen admits to Charlie that she is unsure about her attraction to the guys. She confesses that her prior interests in boys, especially Nick, were influenced by social expectations. Later, Elle weighs in, mocking Charlie and Nick's sexual connection, which results in an awkward moment for Nick when he purchases condoms.

Meanwhile, back home, Charlie is all in as he practices for a concert and expresses his gratitude to Tao Xu (William Gao) and Isaac Henderson (Tobie Donovan) for helping him during his struggle with eating disorder. While Nick is enjoying his time at the University of Leeds, leaving him concerned about how the great distance will influence his relationship with Charlie.

What did Tori Spring confess to Charlie Spring in 'Heartstopper' Season 3

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in a still from 'Heartstopper' (Netflix/@samueldore)

Later, Charlie asks Geoff Young (Eddie Marsan) to arrange his sessions every two weeks because he is okay now, and he admits that while he loves Nick, he also needs his friends, family, and therapist. Nick, who is battling with the fact that he needs to be away from Charlie to attend university, admits his concerns to the girls, who encourage him to talk to his lover, who will undoubtedly back his decision. Later, Charlie has a meaningful conversation with his sister Tori Spring (Jenny Walser), who shares she is sure about her relationship with Michael Holden (Darragh Hand) while assuring Charlie that she'll always love him no matter what he decides.

The university group speeds to return for Charlie's performance and arrives just in time to join him for an exhilarating opening song, with Charlie's family also in attendance. Following the performance, Nick and Charlie return home together, where things quickly heat up as the two enjoy an intimate encounter, with Charlie finally gaining the confidence to be more open with Nick. The episode concludes with an ambiguity on the future of the couple's relationship, leaving Nick's university choice uncertain.

'Heartstopper' Season 3 trailer