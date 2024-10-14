Have Jennifer and Zac Affleck split? 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star's bizarre video raises eyebrows

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Jennifer and Zac Affleck have recently ignited rumors of a possible split. The couple have been married for around five years but appears to be recently navigating a rough patch.

Jennifer took to social media alongside her co-stars Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews, dropping hints that all may not be well in her marriage. Jennifer lip-synced to shady audio in the video, "I don't even know where we left off." However, Neeley and Matthews chimed in and said, "You were still in a relationship."

Jennifer responded by lipsyncing, "I was? Damn," before she stood on her chair and began to dance. She continued, "Things change really quickly." The caption read, "First time catching up," accompanied by eye emojis, but it was Jennifer's furtive attempts to conceal her ring finger that truly fueled speculation about their relationship status.

How did Jennifer and Zac Affleck meet?

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jennifer met Zac Affleck in 2018 on a dating app. She was 18 and Zac was 21 at the time of their first meeting. The couple sparked an instant romance and got engaged just six months later.

The couple was thrilled to get married in the summer of 2019. Jennifer and Zac welcomed their first child, Nora Affleck, in November 2021, and their second child, Lucas Lowell Affleck, was born in August 2023. The couple has been navigating the ups and downs of married life for the last five years.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jennifer Affleck and her husband Zac Affleck met on a dating app (Instagram/@jenniferlaffleck)

'MAFS' star Jennifer Affleck penned a sweet tribute to husband Zac Affleck

Just a month before the split rumors, Jennifer Affleck paid a tribute to Zac Affleck in a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a series of photos and revealed that they were just kids when they got married adding, "Young, naive, and inexperienced, we truly had no idea what we were getting ourselves into."

Jennifer and Zac were opposites and had completely different backgrounds. They questioned whether their marriage could endure, yet they committed to nurturing their bond and making it thrive. Jennifer reflected on all the support that Zac had shown since the day they started dating and she was thankful for him. She recognizes that while they both have their imperfections, they've stood by each other, tirelessly cultivating their marriage together.