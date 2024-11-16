'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness may be leaving hit show after Season 15 disaster

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness to face more challenges in Season 15

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness is trying to rise from scratch but has been facing multiple difficulties in his journey. He has invested millions into machines and their operations but the looming expiration of his water license of Duncan Creek claim could sabotage everything. He has explored the place for four years and landed on the brink of buying the claim outright.

However, he has now six months left and has to rethink every single decision he has made. Additionally, the preview of the upcoming episode has teased that Rick's trouble will escalate with the natural calamities threatening to bring more obstacles. Heavy rainfall and floods are expected to put a halt in mining operations for days which could leave a disastrous impact.

Flooding could destroy equipment, wash away progress, or even create dangerous conditions for his mining crew. Rick has a whole crew trusting him but the relentless weather coupled with water license trouble, left their future hung in balance. He needs to double his efforts to achieve his 1500-ounce target as well as to return to the next season.

'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Rick Ness (Discovery)

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness receives support from his crew

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness has recently shared the devastating news about the looming water license to his crew. Instead of worrying and backing off, his team showed immense support and new energy to achieve the target. Rick and his team know that there's a potential for a ton of gold in the valley and they could still potentially hit their 1,500-ounce goal for the season.

However, if Rick and his crew are determined to continue the operations they actually need to give their all efforts to get the results. A minor delay or blunder would cost everything to Rick. However, only time will tell if Rick and his crew will rise from the roadblock, defy the odds, make the season historic, or bid a final goodbye to the Discovery Channel show.

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness struggles to revamp himself (Discovery)

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness seeks his oldest friend's help

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness has realized that there's no shame in asking for help whenever in need. He invited one of his closest friends, Brian 'Zee' Zaremba, to help him with starting his mining and the newly bought equipment's operations. Brian has two decades of construction experience but has recently entered the mining industry.

Rick was disappointed with his unfortunate roadblocks but it was Brian who gave him the most required encouraging words as he "shoots for greatness." Sadly, Brian has to return to his family at home after helping Rick get started. He has his wife and two furry dogs waiting for him at his place. Brian notably crashed at Rick's home for 6 months before buying his own.

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness seeks his oldest friend's help (Discovery)

