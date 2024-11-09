'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness takes a gamble that could sabotage his mining career

'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Rick Ness faces new challenges

YUKON, CANADA: 'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Rick Ness took a break from mining in Season 13 to focus on his battle with depression and has recently returned, facing a new challenge. Rick has been setting ambitious goals in the latest season, but tough challenges await him at every turn. He was looking forward to the biggest haul of his career at Rally Valley, looking for 1,500 ounces. Rick was thrilled about his comeback and thought he was just within reach of becoming a landowner.

However, a meeting with Duncan Creek landlord, Troy Taylor, threw a wrench in his plans. Rick was left disappointed when Taylor dropped a bombshell that he had not secured the water license approval which left Rick's whole future uncertain. He had also taken loans to fund his stake in Duncan Creek property and recently made a risky investment in a new $750,000 excavator. Rick finds himself in a tough spot, facing mounting debt and the expiration of the water license. He is also uncertain if the land even contains enough gold to cover his financial obligations and pay his crew. Investing heavily in machinery before securing his licensing could derail his career. He should have prioritized managing his debt and kept a closer eye on the license renewal.

How much debt does 'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness have left?

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness star Rick Ness paid off part of the money he owed to landlord Troy Taylor but still faced a debt of 400 ounces. He notably lost everything and landed in a dark place after his mother's death. Rick's mother Judy died of brain cancer in March 2018 at the age of 55. In the wake of her death, he took time off from mining and has been facing financial struggles ever since.

However, Rick made a tough decision and sold his mother's house to get money for his 'Gold Rush' mining venture. He received enough money to make a comeback and invest in new equipment. He has now set new goals and hopes to mine a thousand ounces of gold before summer ends.

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness lost another close one

After losing his mother, Rick Ness faced another devastating loss. 'Gold Rush' star mother Judy's dog Rubi recently died in October. Rubi was Rick's only connection left to his beloved mother. He and his ex-fiancée Leese M Arie took to social media to pay tribute to the furry friend with a sweet photo of his mother.

Alongside the photo, Rick penned, "It hurts, but I am so grateful for the 19 years that she was here." Rick further revealed that Rubi was diagnosed with kidney disease two months before claiming the condition worsened only. However, Rubi was very spunky and never showed any sort of discomfort despite being 19, and with the diagnosis. However, as time passed, Rick and Leese noticed Rubi "slowing down," signaling that a difficult decision was looming. They rushed to the ER when they learned about the critical condition.

'Gold Rush' Season 15 airs on Fridays at 8 pm ET on Discovery.