6 major details 'Gladiator' fans must remember before watching 'Gladiator II' 2 decades later

Here are 6 things you need to remember about 'Gladiator' while you prep for the sequel that is coming soon

Are you ready for another dose of pure adrenaline and excitement? Ridley Scott’s 'Gladiator' had it all; epic battles, intense political scheming, and powerful drama. And after 24 years, 'Gladiator II' promises to bring back all of that and more. This time, we’ll see new characters and some familiar faces too. Connie Nielsen returns as Lucilla, and Paul Mescal plays the grown-up version of her son, Lucius, who we saw as a child in the first film.

Now an adult, Lucius will have his own journey to fame, mirroring Maximus’s heroic rise in the original movie. For fans eager to dive into the story, here's a quick refresher on the first movie’s events that might help set the stage for this highly anticipated sequel.

1) Maximus went from five-star general to five-star recruit in 'Gladiator'

A still from 'Gladiator' (Universal Pictures)

While Commodus is tightening his grip on power, Maximus is just trying to stay alive. He’s eventually bought at a slave auction by Proximo, a seasoned gladiator trainer (Oliver Reed), along with Juba, an enslaved African gladiator (Djimon Hounsou). Under Proximo's harsh but practical guidance, Maximus and Juba form an unexpected friendship.

This dynamic will reappear in 'Gladiator II'. After his home is destroyed, Lucius is filled with anger and the need for revenge. He meets Macrinus, an arms dealer (played by Denzel Washington), who sees an opportunity in Lucius's rage. Macrinus buys him as a slave and begins training him to fight as a gladiator.

2) Maximus evolves into The Spaniard and becomes the most famous gladiator in Rome

A still from 'Gladiator' (Universal Pictures)

Maximus and Juba realize they need each other to make it through the brutal training that lies ahead. As they work together, both quickly rise to the top, impressing Proximo. Proximo tells Maximus that if he can win the crowd's support in the arena, he might just win his freedom, too. Meanwhile, Commodus, desperate to win over Rome, declares 150 days of gladiator games.

Maximus seizes the opportunity, using each battle to win the people’s admiration. Soon, he’s the most thrilling fighter in the arena, earning the nickname 'The Spaniard'. Watching his popularity soar, Commodus grows furious, outraged that a mere gladiator has captured the heart of Rome.

Commodus loses his mind to jealousy and paranoia in 'Gladiator'

A still from 'Gladiator' (Universal Pictures)

As Maximus’s popularity grows in Rome, Lucilla becomes increasingly worried about her brother Commodus’s mental state. Commodus is plotting to dismantle the Senate, so Lucilla secretly reaches out to some Senators, warning them that her brother intends to silence his critics and restrict free speech. Making matters worse, Commodus plans to sell off the Empire’s grain reserves to fund his endless games, hoping it will earn him the public’s love. But when this inevitably fails, it’s the people who will suffer. While the Senate shares Lucilla’s concerns, they also know they have limited power against Commodus and advise her to lay low for now.

Maximus's true identity was actually revealed in an epic manner

A still from 'Gladiator' (Universal Pictures)

Each time Maximus steps into the Colosseum, everyone assumes it will be his last fight. Yet, he keeps emerging victorious. By rallying the other gladiators to fight as a team, Maximus leads them all through what should be certain death. Impressed by his courage, young Lucius sneaks away to meet Maximus, and the two form an unexpected bond. Maximus’s unmatched skill eventually earns him a meeting with Commodus himself in the heart of the Colosseum.

When they come face-to-face, Commodus demands he remove his helmet. Maximus complies, revealing to a stunned Commodus that he is still very much alive. Locking eyes with his enemy, Maximus vows a painful revenge. But now that his identity is out in the open, achieving that revenge will be even more challenging.

Commodus's rule inevitably falls apart in 'Gladiator'

A still from 'Gladiator' (Universal Pictures)

Realizing that Maximus is still alive and closer than ever, Commodus grows even more paranoid and power-hungry. Though he initially resisted Lucilla’s help, Maximus now understands that working with her might be his only hope of stopping Commodus. He agrees to a secret meeting with one of her contacts in the Senate. In a covert discussion with Senator Gracchus, Maximus reveals that Marcus Aurelius had planned for him to take charge instead of Commodus. He vows to regain command of his army and bring an end to Commodus’s rule. Meanwhile, young Lucius quietly observes Maximus’s bold moves, planting the seeds of inspiration that will shape his own choices in 'Gladiator II'.

'Gladiator' ends with Maximus and Commodus killing each other

A still from 'Gladiator' (Universal Pictures)

Maximus’s careful plans fall apart when Commodus discovers them. Furious, Commodus orders the gladiators' barracks to be destroyed, but Proximo sacrifices himself to help Maximus escape. Unfortunately, Commodus stays one step ahead. When Maximus finally reaches his army, he finds his allies have been slaughtered, and he is captured and brought back to the Colosseum for a final showdown with Commodus.

The duel is far from fair—Commodus has Maximus poisoned beforehand, dulling his senses and weakening him. Even with blurred vision and slowed reflexes, Maximus manages to kill Commodus in a fierce battle. Victorious but fatally wounded, Maximus uses his last moments to tell the people of Rome about Marcus Aurelius’s real wishes. He asks for freedom for his fellow gladiators and for Senator Gracchus to be restored. With his mission complete, Maximus passes away, finally reunited with his family in the afterlife. That’s where 'Gladiator' ends, and 'Gladiator II' will pick up after a time jump of about twenty years.

'Gladiator II' trailer

'Gladiator II' is set to hit the big screens on Friday, November 22.