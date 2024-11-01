Denzel Washington may have just revealed the 'dark' details of his 'Gladiator II' character's hidden agenda

In 'Gladiator II', Denzel Washington’s Macrinus is a dark, ambitious mentor with a hidden agenda, blurring the lines between an ally and a villain

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'Gladiator II', Ridley Scott’s upcoming sequel, Denzel Washington takes on the role of Macrinus, a powerful character driven by dark ambitions within the Roman Empire. Set to follow the story of Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal), who seeks revenge after his wife’s death, the movie brings back the intense, power-driven world of ancient Rome. Washington recently gave fans a sneak peek into the twisted side of his character, hinting at the challenges Macrinus has faced and his relentless thirst for power.

Macrinus is no simple mentor for Lucius. While he trains Lucius in the brutal life of a gladiator, he is motivated by his ambitions for power. Washington describes Macrinus as someone “in bed with the devil,” showing just how far he’s willing to go to climb the ranks in Rome, regardless of the cost, as reported by Screenrant.

How did Macrinus’ dark past shape his desire for power in 'Gladiator II'?

Denzel Washington in a still from 'Gladiator 2' (@paramountpictures/@cubascott)

Washington has hinted that Macrinus has lived a tough life and had to fight his way to power, learning to navigate politics from the shadows. He didn’t rise to power by chance—he climbed slowly, and carefully, and made some very questionable choices along the way. Washington paints a picture of a deeply ambitious man, describing him as someone who “wants to dominate, destroy, and own everything and everyone.” These words make it clear that Macrinus’ hunger for control has been growing for years, shaped by his struggles and the power games he’s played, as reported by Screenrant.

Is Macrinus fighting for Rome or just himself in 'Gladiator II'?

Denzel Washington in a still from 'Gladiator 2' (@paramountpictures)

Macrinus isn’t just a trainer for Lucius—he is also an arms dealer who profits from Rome's wars, feeding both the gladiator battles and European armies. Washington's hints suggest that Macrinus exploits the chaos of the empire for his gain, quietly consolidating his power as Rome battles and fractures. He might want to overthrow the ruthless twin emperors, Caracalla and Geta, but his goal might be more than just taking down the tyrants: he might want their power for himself. In the end, Lucius’ quest for revenge may only be part of the story. With Macrinus’ intense drive for power, he could end up being just as dangerous as the rulers he’s working against—a true villain hiding in plain sight.

'Gladiator II' trailer

'Gladiator II' will premiere in theatres on Friday, November 22, 2024.