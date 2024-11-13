From proof of human life to lost silver treasures: 'The Curse of Oak Island' team hunts with new hope

With fresh evidence, Rick and Marty Lagina tackle a mystery that dates back 229 years

'The Curse of Oak Island' will debut its much-anticipated Season 12 on the HISTORY Channel on November 12, 2024, at 9 PM ET/PT. Experienced treasure hunters Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina, together with their hardworking crew, return to the series.

The mysteries surrounding Oak Island will be explored in greater detail this season. The search for the fabled treasure horde thought to be concealed inside the island's Money Pit is fueled by new discoveries and cutting-edge technology.

As the Lagina brothers try to get closer to their treasure-hunting objective, viewers can anticipate a blend of conventional digs and high-tech investigations during the upcoming season. An old mystery on Oak Island is hinted at in a new trailer for the next season.

Rick and Marty Lagina zoom in their lenses on Money Pitt

Returning with their talented crew, Rick and Marty are now closer than ever to solving Oak Island's 229-year-old treasure mystery. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and knowledge, they uncover new information that sheds light on the island's mysteries and validates an old hypothesis regarding its buried riches.

The crew will use state-of-the-art mapping and drilling technology, focusing on regions that have been found in prior seasons, such as the renowned Money Pit. Further investigation of the island's marsh region has also been prompted by recent discoveries, where archaeologist Dr Ian Spooner discovered peculiar evidence of non-native metals that point to previous human activity.

Gary Drayton is ready to make new discoveries with his 'magic wand'

Fans of 'The Curse of Oak Island' can rejoice because Gary Drayton, the show's resident metal detector, hinted at what could be an exciting 12th season. Gary, who is renowned for his knowledge and contagious excitement, gave a speech in a social media video that heightened excitement among the show's devoted audience.

Gary held out his reliable metal detector and said, "Hey Curse of Oak Island fans, Gary Drayton here with me magic wand."

“I want to let you know this year we are going to do you proud on your favorite show. And I want to say thank you out there to everybody in the fellowship of the fans.”

According to Gary's teaser, the coming season will not only maintain but even exceed the exciting experiences of previous seasons. Gary is well-known for using his "magic wand" to unearth fascinating objects, and his proficiency with metal detecting has been essential to the team's progress in their hunt for the legendary treasure.

Fellowship of the Dig to return to delve more into the past of Knights Templar

The Fellowship of the Dig, a core team that consists of historian Charles Barkhouse and metal-detecting specialist Gary, will also return in Season 12. With fresh methods and perspectives, they are ready to explore the island's history.

There are several theories as to what can be discovered, ranging from pirate plunder to Templar treasures from Knights Templar to a supposed lost silver treasure from a Spanish galleon. The Lagina brothers and their crew are intently following leads from their extensive study and historical sources as they attempt to address these hypotheses head-on this season.

Fans are still waiting to see if the crew can solve the long-standing treasure mystery, as Season 12 promises drama and exploration. Viewers are still enthralled by the Lagina brothers' quest, which keeps Oak Island appealing as one of the most persistent mysteries on reality TV.

The Curse of Oak Island's team investigates an artifact (History)

'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12 premieres on Tuesday, November 12 at 9/8c on HISTORY Channel