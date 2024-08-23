‘Lady in the Lake’ Ending Explained: Is Shell Gordon arrested? Nothing comes without a cost, and the finale proves it

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: Apple TV+'s ‘Lady in the Lake’ has finally wrapped up, set in 1960s Baltimore with a gripping tale of two women, Maddie and Cleo, whose paths cross after a young girl, Tessie Durst, goes missing. Maddie’s connection to the case is personal—Tessie is the daughter of her ex, Allan Durst, and the granddaughter of Hal Durst, with whom Maddie once had an affair.

On the flip side, Cleo disappears after getting caught up in a botched assassination and trying to make some quick money through her boss Shell Gordon’s shady lottery business. Maddie’s attempt to piece everything together leads her down a messy path, and she ends up getting stabbed by Tessie’s killer, Ms. Zawadzkie. While recovering in the hospital, Maddie gets a surprise visit from Cleo, who drops the bombshell that she faked her death. But why did Cleo go to such extremes? The final episode of 'Lady in the Lake' reveals the mystery behind her decision.

‘Lady in the Lake’ Episode 7 traces Cleo and Dora's relationship

'My Story' kicks off with a flashback to the younger days of Cleo and Dora, sneaking into Shell’s club. This sequence stands out for a couple of reasons—it's where Cleo first meets Slappy and the moment she gets pulled into managing Shell’s finances. But above all, it underscores just how closely intertwined Cleo and Dora's lives have always been. Back then, they were a musical duo known as the Jaybirds.

They slipped into Shell’s club, hoping to compete in a talent show, but the catch was that Cleo had to take on her father’s role and handle Shell’s books. Cleo chickened out when it was time to perform, leaving Dora to take the stage alone and steal the spotlight. This wasn’t the last time Dora took a hit to protect Cleo.

Fast forward to the present, Dora is dead—another victim of the drugs that eventually claimed her life. Cleo, still wearing her signature baby-blue coat, and Reggie, who was supposed to kill Cleo back in ‘Lady in the Lake’ Episode 4, find themselves at a loss. It’s not entirely clear whose idea it is to dress Dora up as Cleo and fake Cleo’s death, giving her a way out with her winnings from the numbers game. But in the end, both of them agree to go through with it.

Cleo being alive gives Maddie hope, but the former makes a deal

Following the events of ‘Lady in the Lake’ Episode 6, Cleo visits a bedridden Maddie to reveal how she survived. She recounts what really happened to Dora and warns Maddie that digging any deeper into Dora’s death could be fatal for her too.

Despite her weakened state, Maddie’s eyes light up at the possibility of breaking such a big story, and Cleo notices. Cleo knows how driven Maddie is and offers her a deal—if Maddie stops investigating Cleo’s supposed death, Cleo will hand over solid proof that Shell Gordon was behind the murder of Myrtle Summer.

It’s an opportunity for Maddie to make front-page news and finally achieve the career success she’s always wanted. That Maddie would even entertain the idea of risking another woman’s life just for a byline says a lot about her character, though it’s not like the show has portrayed her in a particularly flattering light up to this point anyway.

Maddie's ambition takes over as she tries to bait Slappy

While Maddie is recovering in the hospital, tensions erupt in the community as Black residents push back against the National States’ Rights Party protestors. The neighborhood is left in chaos, but there’s a powerful message in the resistance—a spark of defiance in communities that have long been oppressed by white supremacist groups like the NSRP.

Ferdie, feeling a new sense of courage, decides to confess his feelings for Maddie once more. He points to the recent victory of a couple in Virginia's Supreme Court—Mildred Jeter and Richard Loving, whose case legalized interracial marriage in the US —as proof that they could have a future together.

But Maddie, as usual, is more focused on her career. With a big story in front of her, she can’t afford to think about romance. Determined, Maddie pressures her way into getting a new desk at the paper and demands two front-page stories under her byline—one about Tessie Durst’s murder, and the other about Cleo Johnson.

Her first move is to visit Slappy, hoping to get him to talk by revealing that Cleo is still alive. But Slappy, who knows Cleo well, realizes that if she faked her death, it was likely to protect their boys. He refuses to speak, leaving Maddie stunned that someone would be willing to sit in prison out of love and loyalty for a crime that never actually occurred.

Cleo's eyes are set on one person in ‘Lady in the Lake’ Episode 7

Cleo’s plan hinges on proving that Shell paid to have Myrtle Summers killed, so she and Reggie come up with a scheme. Cleo, disguised as a man, sneaks into the Gordian Hotel with Teddy’s help, who runs interference to keep others distracted. Once inside, Cleo alters one of Shell’s ledgers, adding a significant payment on the date of the attempted murder. She also pays Vernon to keep his mouth shut and burns the rest of the accounts, setting part of the hotel on fire in the process.

Meanwhile, Reggie stays behind, holding Shell at gunpoint to give the police enough time to arrive. The plan is for the authorities to catch Cleo’s killer and Myrtle Summers’s would-be assassin all at once. Dora’s death has shattered any loyalty Reggie might have felt toward Shell. When the police arrive and take him into custody, Reggie confesses everything. He’s even willing to take the blame for Cleo’s supposed death as a way of atoning for all the wrongs he committed while working for Shell Gordon.

Maddie’s bold move changes everything for Cleo and Shell in ‘Lady in the Lake’ finale

Maddie meets Cleo by the lake to finalize everything. She gets the evidence she needs to bring down Shell while maintaining the illusion that Cleo is dead. With her big story in hand, Maddie secures a new apartment, moving out of the rundown neighborhood, Seth once said she didn’t belong in. She chooses herself, seemingly getting everything she wants.

But this isn’t a triumphant end to her journey. Maddie leaves behind people who genuinely cared for her—Judith and Cedric, who showed her kindness and got little in return, and Ferdie, who sacrificed his entire career for her. Maddie, oblivious to the depth of his feelings, casually suggests he could visit her new place for the occasional hookup, not realizing how insulting that is.

Meanwhile, Cleo escapes Baltimore by boat with her children. Shell is arrested, and the state takes control of the numbers racket. Slappy, now free from prison, finds himself in a Parisian cabaret club, where he watches "Dora Carter" take the stage once again. Well, Cleo became Dora Carter so she could bring her friend back from the dead.

