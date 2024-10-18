'FLVBW' star Orhan Awatramani's bizarre reason for carrying a credit card machine with him

'FLVBW' Season 3 star Orhan Awatramani who hails from a wealthy family charges 20 lakh rupees for a single photo

MUMBAI, INDIA: Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani well-known by many people as Orry recently made a guest appearance in the third season of the Netflix reality show 'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’.

In the last few years, Orry who comes from a prominent family has carved out a path for himself as an influencer and socialite. This 25-year-old has a massive car collection, multiple streams of income, and a luxurious lifestyle. According to various media reports, Orry charges around 20 lakh rupees for a single photo and approximately 25 lakh rupees for event appearances. He even carries a portable card machine with him, enabling him to conveniently process payments for pictures. At the time of writing, Orry has a good fan following on Instagram. Currently, he boasts 1.5 million Instagram followers. Orry's estimated net worth is roughly around 10 crore rupees which speaks volumes about his success in the world of social media.

'FLVBW' Season 3 star Orry carries a card machine with him to charge money for pictures

During the third episode of 'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3 named 'Bring Your Own Baggage', Seema Sajdeh, the former wife of Bollywood actor and producer Sohail Khan had a meeting with the popular social media star Orry.

While having a conversation with Seema, Orry talked about his card machine case and said, "This is the card machine case. I'll switch it on, okay? So, if I go somewhere and people try to take abrupt, unexpected photos, I can just charge you on the spot."

Orry's big revelation left Seema in complete shock. "People, I'm baffled at all of this. Honestly, I'm famous in the wrong era. I mean, I could have done a lot more."

'FLVBW' Season 3 star Seema Sajdeh shares strong admiration for Orry

Seema Sajdeh who is one of the leading ladies on 'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Lives' Season 3 has a deep fascination for Orry. She finds herself intrigued by the goofy personality and presence of Orry.

"Okay, but now, listen to me. After Kim, the only person who has fascinated me has been you. So I wanna know how is it that you have gone to being a viral sensation? I need to do that for my brand."

"Someone once told me 'you're only cool if the teenagers think you're cool. You want them to think your brand is cool, but your brand is you. They want to think you're cool," Orry said to which Seema replied, "So, I wanna take them Orry-viral."

Orry gave a valuable piece of advice to Seema, stating, "If you make yourself relevant, then anything you sell is relevant. Whether it's your WeWork, no uh WhyLabs."

