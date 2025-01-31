Fans notice Jimmy Fallon’s 'clever move' to hide Barbra Streisand’s bizarre request: "We all know..."

When Jimmy Fallon offered Barbra Streisand the hosting seat, it looked like a spontaneous choice—but fans immediately figured out the real reason behind it

Barbra Streisand needs no introduction but if you insist, she's a legendary star with a long list of prestigious awards, known for her incredible talent in both acting and singing. I mean, with a career like hers, you’d think the icon wouldn’t be too concerned about having a "good side" on camera. As stunning as she is from any angle, Streisand firmly believes her left side is her "good side." She makes sure to be filmed from this angle whenever possible, even during interviews, and has specific requirements for her on-camera appearances. During her visit to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Fallon tried to subtly honor her preference, but fans quickly picked up on it, as reported by The Things.

Streisand’s reputation for making specific requests goes beyond interviews. While known for her incredible talent, she’s also famous for her attention to detail. For example, she once changed a prop on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' to match her outfit. One of her most famous demands is to be filmed or photographed only from her left side. 'The Woman in Love' singer has openly acknowledged this, telling USA Today, "My face has two very different sides." This was evident even when she appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as she swapped seats with Ellen, and when the host brought it up, Streisand casually explained, "I have two different sides to my face." While Streisand has never explained why she prefers her left side, it's common for many stars to be particular about their appearance and how they are shown.

Given her immense celebrity status, most hosts accommodate her request. However, not everyone is as willing. Jimmy Kimmel, for instance, reportedly refused to adjust the camera angles for her, which led to Streisand canceling her appearance on his show. Handling difficult guests is something most talk show hosts encounter at some point. While Fallon has occasionally had guests appear annoyed with him, his warm and friendly personality typically ensures smooth interactions. When Streisand appeared on 'The Tonight Show', Fallon was well aware of her preference. He cleverly masked the seating switch as a spontaneous gesture, making it seem like a surprise to her. As she entered from stage left, Fallon’s usual entrance, he told her, "This is the first time in over 50 years you're here, I think you should sit behind the desk."

As the audience applauded, Streisand looked shocked, her jaw dropping in apparent surprise. She glanced at Fallon and the audience as if to say, "Really?" Encouraging her to take his seat, Fallon insisted, "Go for it, yes. Absolutely, go. Absolutely. Please." Streisand, appearing honored, smiled, adjusted her jacket, and took his chair. Once seated, she turned to Fallon and asked, "You're kidding, right?" Fallon jokingly replied, "Let's just be honest, you're never coming back here. So, this is exciting, this is special." This strategic seat swap ensured that Streisand’s left side remained in view, aligning with her long-standing preference. Fans watching the interview immediately recognized what had happened. Social media users quickly pointed out the reasoning behind the switch.

A screenshot of a post shared by Barbra Streisand (Credit Image Source: Facebook | Barbra Streisand)

One viewer in the YouTube comments noted, "There is a reason he 'wanted' Streisand to sit in his chair - she insists that she only be filmed on her left side because she thinks it's her better side. She's done this in every single interview (pull up other interviews and you'll see she's on the wrong side of the host.) It's a peculiarity of hers." Another user responded, "Yes, clever attempt to cover up that she refuses to show her right side, but those of us who know KNOW that's the drill with her. Why I have no idea; She looks exactly the same on both sides of her face. But, she looks great for 72 and sounds incredible here - always does live..."

One commenter wrote, "We all know why Jimmy gave her the desk... Barbra is convinced she has a good 'side,' her left side. On every talk show, they have to switch the seating so Barbra can sit with her 'good side' to the audience. Hahaha." Another jokingly added, "'Yeah, let's spontaneously change the seats so I can sit to the camera with my good side - like in every talk show I've ever been. Good spontaneous idea, Jimmy!'" Despite the humorous observations, many fans also praised Streisand’s undeniable talent. One person summed it up perfectly saying, "Streisand is the ultimate star."