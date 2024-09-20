Did Oprah really kill Apple TV+ docu about her life? Inside the real story of why mogul splashed the cash

The documentary on Oprah Winfrey's life was first announced in 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Oprah Winfrey is one powerful figure who continues to inspire people worldwide and when a documentary on her life was first announced in 2021, fan excitement was understandable. However, recent claims suggest that Winfrey paid Apple TV+ executives a significant sum of money to reclaim the documentary's rights.

The untitled documentary, announced with considerable anticipation, was directed by Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald and produced by Winfrey's longtime collaborator Lisa Erspamer. The cancellation comes as a surprise considering Winfrey's previous content arrangement with Apple TV+, which expired in September 2022.

What could be the reason behind Oprah Winfrey's cash buyout?

Oprah Winfrey was allegedly dissatisfied with the final version of the documentary (@Getty Images)

Winfrey and director Macdonald differed on the direction of a film they worked on together and were not on good terms after completing it, per sey Page Six. Winfrey was allegedly dissatisfied with the final version and chose to buy the rights when McDonald's declined to make modifications.

Allegedly, once her content agreement with Apple TV+ ended, Winfrey, purchased back the rights to her documentary, opting to put it on hold. Contrary to rumors, a source close to Winfrey stressed that Macdonald did not reject making adjustments; rather, Winfrey believed the documentary was not appropriate for the moment. McDonald's officials have not released any statement yet. One other source claims that Oprah is grateful to the filmmakers for their efforts.

How much did Oprah Winfrey shell out for the documentary buyout?

The documentary about Oprah Winfrey's life was planned as two-part with Kevin Macdonald as the director (@Getty Images)

While the precise amount of money spent on regaining the documentary's rights has not been revealed, sources estimate that Winfrey would have to spend millions to reclaim the documentary's rights; however, a person in the know disputes it was in the seven figures.

The untitled documentary, which was first planned as a two-part documentary with Macdonald directing and Rolake Bamgbose acting as showrunner, was meant to examine 25 years of American history via Oprah's ascent to prominence, according to the Daily Mail.

What other content has Oprah Winfrey made for Apple TV+?

Oprah Winfrey worked with Prince Harry on the mental health show 'The Me You Can't See' (Getty Images/@christopherfurlong)

Under her content partnership with streaming platform Apple TV+, Winfrey made the notorious 'The Oprah Conversations,' which included conversations with celebrities such as Barack Obama, Dolly Parton, and Will Smith. The 70-year-old billionaire also worked with Prince Harry on the mental health show 'The Me You Can't See' and created 'Oprah's Book Club' on Apple TV+, which is also available via Apple Books.

While her documentary series is no longer in production, Winfrey has revealed a new project, a candid conversation with actress Riley Keough, Elvis Presley's granddaughter, which will appear on CBS and Paramount+.