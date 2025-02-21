Fans are loving how Dakota Johnson handled a weird interview moment: "That seems like..."

Netizens applauded the actor for refusing to play along with the awkward humor of a journalist

Dakota Johnson has once again captured the internet’s attention, this time for her unwaveringly stoic response in a viral interview promoting Marvel’s superhero film, ‘Madame Web.’ Fans applauded the actor for refusing to play along with the awkward humor of a journalist attempting to poke fun at a line from the movie’s trailer. The exchange in question occurred when a reporter brought up a line from the film’s trailer that had gained meme status. A reporter asked, “Do you remember? It was the line that said: ‘He was in the Amazon with my mum when she was researching spiders right before she died.’”

Johnson's response was iconically deadpan when asked if she was aware of the online reaction to the line. She asked, “Why did that go viral?” The journalist attempted to explain that the line’s out-of-context absurdity made it funny to audiences, to which Johnson cooly responded, “Somebody brought this up and I have no idea what it’s about. Isn’t any sentence out of context, out of context? What a silly thing…That seems like a basic storyline to me – but maybe I’m just underneath it.” While some found the moment cringe-inducing, others praised Johnson for her refusal to indulge in self-deprecating humor at the film’s expense, as reported by Today.

When Jimmy Fallon tried to tease Spider-Man but she scribbled it out to write “Madame Web” instead pic.twitter.com/psRSGsFrvl — Screen Brief (@ScreenBrief) February 18, 2024

As per The Independent, one fan wrote, “I’m with Dakota, I literally don’t get it.” Another fan chimed in, “Oooh she mad, this is awkward.” Someone else noted, “She really doesn’t seem likeable here.” One TikTok user wrote, “This is one of those cases where it’s not productive to bring up a viral meme to the actor in question because the joke’s on how bad the script is and it puts her in an uncomfortable position.” This is hardly the first time Johnson has made headlines for her refreshingly candid interview style. Throughout the ‘Madame Web’ press tour, she has delivered a series of blunt, often hilariously off-kilter responses that have only made her a more fan favorite.

In another interview, she candidly described the challenges of acting in front of a green screen. She confessed, “I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an OK job!’” Meanwhile, in another interview, she took aim at the state of Hollywood filmmaking, remarking, "Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing and the safe thing is really boring." On another note, fans were delighted when she struggled to recall the titles of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, referring to them instead as “Spider-Man: Here He Comes” and “The Goblet of Spider-Man.”

Dakota Johnson attends Sundance Institute's Inaugural Opening Night on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Loccisano)

She also caused a stir by openly confessing that she had never seen ‘Madame Web’ and rarely watches her own movies, She quipped, “Not watching my movies is like self care.” Her no-filter approach to interviews recalls past viral moments, such as her infamous exchange with Ellen DeGeneres, where she called out DeGeneres for falsely accusing her of not inviting DeGeneres to her birthday party. Moreover, her eccentric level of honesty also expanded to her AD home tour, where she claimed she is la ime girl and is in love with the limes, only to later reveal that she was actually allergic to them.