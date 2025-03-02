Eva Longoria’s shirt awkwardly pops open during Letterman interview: "You didn't see anything..."

Eva Longoria’s wardrobe mishap was almost too much for David Letterman to handle and we totally get it

Eva Longoria was riding high on the success of 'Desperate Housewives' in 2011 when she decided to publish 'Eva's Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends', a cookbook with exquisite recipes. Longoria landed on David Letterman's show to promote her book and discuss her favorite food choices but an unexpected mishap distracted their lively conversation. The gorgeous Latina faced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction that left Letterman speechless. As per The Things, while expressing her love for cilantro and avocadoes Longoria laughed so hard that a button from her risqué tuxedo jacket popped out revealing ample cleavage. The reality star shrieked, "Oh my button!" and clumsily attempted to fix it when Letterman leaned forward and exclaimed, "Oh Lord!"

Longoria realized that the late-night host had probably seen more, she sheepishly asked, "I'm sorry. You didn't see anything." Letterman joked, “We’re going to lose our liquor license, I know it.” To save her wildest moment the 'Land of Women' actress quipped, “I’m a lot more exciting than Don Rickle," and continued the conversation. According to Today, at the start of the show, Longoria was excited to show off her stylish outfit, a shirtless Bocanegra tux and shorts paired with Ferragamo shoes. "I wore a tuxedo for you," she told Letterman, "Oh my God, I guess you did. Or part of one," he reacted.

Eva Longoria at 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2013, France. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Venturelli)

This is not the first time the reality star faced public humiliation; in 2013 Longoria smashed her red carpet appearance at the Canne Film Festival when she accidentally flashed for the cameras. She graced the occasion wearing a pale blue backless dress with a thigh-high slit. The 'Devious Maids' star lifted her dress to avoid getting it wet since it had just rained but in the bargain, she revealed a lot more to the paparazzi below who captured her wearing nothing underneath. After the unintentional viral moment, she made light of the situation by posting a link to the dress she was going to wear for the next event with the caption, "Here's my dress for tonight! No wardrobe malfunctions tonight!!!"

Here's my dress for tonight! No wardrobe malfunctions tonight!!! http://t.co/zpULMfaaDI — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) May 19, 2013

That is not all, the Latina diva made fun of herself by even sharing a throwback picture in 2017 from the Cannes red carpet captioning it, “Flashback to my first year in Cannes 12 years ago!” She further wrote, “I look like a baby! Fun fact: I had my dress on backward 🙈 Yep. Backwards and didn’t know it!!!!” In the now-deleted post, Longoria was referring to her failed outfit. As per Huffpost, the short almost transparent printed dress featured a plunging neckline which was designed to be at the back. But the former 'Desperate Housewives' star wore it on the front displaying cleavage.

Speaking recently with The Times, she confessed that her biggest regret was wearing a $39 dress for her debut year at Cannes. "I really didn’t understand the gravity of that red carpet. I went to Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and bought a $39 [£31] dress because I was told I needed a dress," she said. She concluded by describing her style as muted and classic.