Emmys 2024: Sofia Vergara fans outraged as Jodie Foster takes home Best Actress award

Jodie Foster wins the Best Actress award for her role in 'True Detective: Night Country'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the 76th Emmy Awards being hosted at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, fans are celebrating their favorite winner, while some are disappointed with certain results. The Best Actress award, in particular, has been a notable point of contention. It turns out that Jodie Foster winning the award for 'Best Actress' for her performance in 'True Detective: Night Country' has not been well received by many supporters.

Fans are outraged about the royal snub that Sofia Vergara got for her performance in Netflix's smash-hit biographical drama 'Griselda', with many implying she is the most undervalued performer. Many fans are up in arms over the snub, expressing disappointment as they rally in support of Sofia Vergara

Fans express their disappointment in Sofia Vergara not winning 'Best Actress' Award

As soon as the winner of the 2024 Emmy's 'Best Actress' was announced, fans took to X to express their disappointment over Vergara not receiving the award.

One fan wrote, "In my heart you deserves all the awards for the show bcs you give all of you for 15 years to make this real and that’s incredible."

Another dubbed the actress as the most underrated actress, saying, "Sofia Vergara is the most unappreciated actors EVER but yall not ready for that conversation."

Another fan noted, "So the Emmy's robbed Sofia Vergara of her Emmy????? I need to get to their headquarters."

"Idk who won over Sofia Vergara but everyone and their mama knows Sofia deserved. f**k y’all," added another fan.

One fan said, "@SofiaVergara That award should have gone to you tonight. Incredible performance as Griselda!!!!"

A fan, clearly overwhelmed with disappointment, said, "SOFIA VERGARA WAS ROBBED im gonna do something drastic."

What was 'Griselda' all about?

Fans were confident that Sofia Vergara would be taking the trophy for the 'Best Actress,' given her extraordinary performance in Netflix's biographical crime series 'Griselda.' The show depicted Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, who became one of the most influential leaders in the drug trade throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Blanco, who was notorious for her vicious tactics, played a significant part in the Miami Cocaine Wars, which was a series of deadly clashes between cocaine gangs.

With her Colombian ancestry and impressive acting prowess, Vergara captivated fans in 'Griselda,' adding an authentic layer to the series that was the total opposite of her comedic performance in 'Modern Family.'.