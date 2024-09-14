'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 has a surprising cameo you probably missed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: One month after the release of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1, Netflix released the remaining episodes on Thursday, September 12. If you’ve already binge-watched it, you might have caught a surprise! Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, has made a fun cameo in Part 2 of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4. Her appearance is surprising as the show often receives criticism from French audiences for negatively stereotyping them and their culture.

The rom-com show revolves around an American woman named Emily Cooper, a marketing executive from Chicago who moves to Paris. Her cultural shock, romantic escapades, and adventures in a foreign country are the show's core elements.

Brigitte Macron is a fan of 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins, Brigitte Macron, and Thalia Besson posing for a selfie in 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix/@stephaniebranchu)

Macron loves the Netflix show despite all the things that 'Emily in Paris' gets wrong about French culture and the city of love. The idea for her cameo came up when she and the show's creator Darren Star met Mrs Macron in December 2022, as Collins told Elle magazine.

"She is a big fan of the show and took the mention of her in season one with great humor," Lily Collins further told Elle, as reported by BBC. At 71, Mrs Macron appears as herself in a brief scene where Collins recognizes her in a restaurant. Mrs Macron, sitting with two other women, waves away her security guards as Emily approaches her.

Emily tells her that she is the one who runs an Instagram page called Emily in Paris. They have a quick chat before posing for a selfie. Emily then posts it on Instagram with the hashtag #makeiticonic, a nod to one of President Macron's initiatives to attract foreign investment to France.

'Emily in Paris' isn't Brigitte Macron's first time on screen

A still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

It’s worth noting that this isn’t Mrs Macron's first time on screen. In 2018, she made a cameo in 'Vestiaires', a French comedy series about disabled swimmers. And here comes the more interesting news! A six-part series is being made on her life, as reported by BBC.

Mrs Macron has a background in drama. She was a drama teacher at a secondary school when she met her future husband, the now French president, who was one of her students. He was 15 at the time, and they married 14 years later. Mrs Macron is 25 years older than Emmanuel Macron.

Mrs Macron's appearance in 'Emily in Paris' will likely keep the French audience on board, especially since they have a negative perception of the show due to its stereotypical depiction of Paris. And as for her acting chops, show creator Darren Star had nothing but praise, saying she has “great talent.”

