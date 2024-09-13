‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 returns for Part 2, but here are 5 things Netflix's quirky show gets wrong about the city

'Emily in Paris' is all fun and romance until you start noticing how it misrepresents French culture

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Emily in Paris' on Netflix offers a fun, colorful take on an American woman's life in the French capital. Premiered in 2020, the show recently rolled out its fourth season, continuing Emily Cooper's adventures in foreign lands.

As much as fans may love the show for its rom-com dramedy, gorgeous costumes, and bright and sunny backdrop of Paris, one can't ignore how it negatively stereotypes Parisians and the French. The show's inability to aptly portray the French culture is the reason why it continues to be criticized by the French every season. Here’s a look at five things the show gets wrong about France.

1. French people aren't lazy or inefficient

Lily Collins and Samuel Arnold in 'Emily in Paris' (Netflix/@carolebethuel)

The most frustrating cliché about 'Emily in Paris' is how it portrays the French as lazy and inefficient. It projects Emily as a superhero, the only one who cares about work, saving the day while her French colleagues have bailed out because their work hours are over. For the American audience, let us break your bubble.

Yes, French people do have a 35-hour workweek, but this doesn't mean that they don't get the work done when the need arises. Many professionals put in long hours to meet the deadlines because the world economy is a global village and the French can't afford to stay behind in the race. Most freelancers and part-timers also push their limits, working way beyond the 35 hours every week to make ends meet. Not everyone starts their day at 10:30 and heads to the cafe by noon.

2. Fast food isn't uncommon

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

Do you remember a scene where Emily’s eyes lit up at the sight of a cheeseburger as if burgers are some mythical food in Paris?

As much as 'Emily in Paris' tries to make fast food in Paris a big deal, it isn't! There are several burger joints and fast-food chains, including the very familiar McDonald's. Luckily, Emily acknowledges it by Season 3.

3. Not everyone is a fashionista

Melia Kreiling and Camille Razat in 'Emily in Paris' (netflix/@stephaniebranchu)

Yes, Paris is the fashion capital but not everyone is a fashion freak, strutting around on streets in couture. In 'Emily in Paris', it appears as if every character dresses to impress all the time. It's time to be realistic. Not everyone wants or can afford to wear stylish clothes.

Emily herself walks the cobblestone streets in stilettos—a real feat, considering how much walking the city requires! In reality, people prefer to wear jeans and sneakers, just like in any other part of the world.

4. French people aren’t all wine-obsessed

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in 'Emily in Paris' (netflix/@stephaniebranchu)

We acknowledge that wine is a big part of French culture but honestly, 'Emily in Paris' takes it too far. Sylvie says that sobriety is the “antithesis of French culture,” and we must point out that it is nothing but an exaggeration.

It gets frustrating when an episode shows pregnant women casually sipping wine. Yes, French people do love their wine, but they aren't morons. Just like any other country, France too has healthy advisories warning about the harms caused by drinking during pregnancy.

5. Firing employees isn't French culture

A still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

In France, you can’t just fire someone on a whim as Gabriel does with his pastry chef. The show just ignores the stringent employment laws of the country. An employer needs a solid reason to fire his employee. "You're annoying" isn't a good enough reason and could land an employer in serious legal trouble.

The way the show casually handles firing makes us realize that it doesn't portray the workplace culture well enough.

