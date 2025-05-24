A ‘DWTS’ fan-favorite pro might be returning next season — and she’s not exactly being subtle about it

While the pro dancer lineup is still under wraps, ‘DWTS’ has revealed two celebrity contestants — and fans are already buzzing.

It seems like 'Dancing With The Stars' pro Sharna Burgess will be returning to the ABC dance show soon! During an interview with Parade magazine at the 32nd annual Race to Erase MS Gala that was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on May 16, Burgess expressed that she misses competing on the long-running dance competition series and subtly hinted that she might be back for its upcoming Season 34. For the unversed, let us share with you that Burgess, who first appeared as a pro on 'DWTS' Season 16 in 2013, last competed on the show during Season 30 with fiancé Brian Austin Green.

When asked about a potential return to 'Dancing With The Stars', the 39-year-old Australian ballroom dancer replied, "I would love to be in some capacity. I would really, really enjoy that. I judge Dancing with the Stars in Australia. I really love that role, too. If they're doing guest spots for it, that would be phenomenal. I'd love to jump in. I really want to always continue my relationship with the show. I adore them. They are my family, as you can see. So whether it's me sitting in the audience or in some other way, I will for sure be there.”

Elsewhere in the interview, when Burgess was questioned if she would rather be one of the judges on the show, than a performer on the stage, Burgess said, “It's like picking a favorite child. They're completely different experiences, but I truly am in love with the judging experience, and I love what I can bring to the table as having the experience on the other side, so who knows. But as I said, they are my family, and I'll be involved in some way.”

Last year, Burgess made a surprise return to 'Dancing With The Stars' during its Season 33 for the show’s milestone 500th episode. At the time, Burgess' fellow pro dancer, Gleb Savchenko, took to his TikTok account and uploaded a video in which he can be seen reintroducing Burgess to the fans of the show. In the video, Burgess, who looked in a ballroom, rocked a pair of black sunglasses and winked at the camera. “Let’s welcome @Sharna into the ballroom! Tomorrow’s episode is about to be [fire emoji] @Dancing with the Stars #DWTS,” Savchenko wrote in the caption of the post. Then, Burgess stopped by the comments section of the TikTok video and wrote, “Hi guys? It’s good to be home. x”

While having a conversation with E! News in October 2024, Burgess, who won Season 27 of 'Dancing With The Stars' alongside her celebrity partner Bobby Jones, candidly spoke about returning to the hit dance show one day. “If they did ask me, I think I would love to have one more season there with everyone as a way to button it up. After 14 years on the show, it doesn’t feel like it was a beautiful way for it to end after so much love and so much memory," Burgess told the media outlet at that time.