'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3: Keiran Atreides’s loyalty is up for grabs as he plays a dangerous game

After the big revelation around Keiran Atreides in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2, we are excited what twists lie ahead for him

'Dune: Prophecy' on HBO has turned out to be a treat for fans of 'Dune' universe. Set 10,000 years before the iconic Paul Atreides, the series dives into the origins of Bene Gesserit. In the two episodes released so far, the attention of fans has been focused on Desmond Hart, an enigmatic character played by Travis Fimmel. But we have our eyes on Keiran Atreides, the Swordmaster for House Corrino.

Sure, Desmond's motives and powers are the primary intrigue factor, the character of Keiran is as complex as it can get. Played by 'Riverdale' actor Chris Mason, Keiran's allegiance to House Corrino seems firm at first glance but the show quickly peels layers of this character.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 reveals Keiran Atreides's true identity

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Chris Mason in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

The debut episode of 'Dune: Prophecy' introduced Keiran as a dutiful warrior, but the series wasted no time in flipping the narrative. In Episode 2, we find out that he is a spy for the rebellion. Now this revelation added immense weight to the character we almost ignored in Episode 1.

We saw him stealing blueprints of House Corrino’s palace for the rebels. Though the purpose wasn't revealed, one can assume that the rebellion is planning an attack on the ruling house. If that happens, there would be a major shift in power dynamics, possibly paving the way for House Atreides to rise.

Keiran Atreides has a complicated bond with House Corrino in 'Dune: Prophecy'

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Chris Mason in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

There's still a lot of ambiguity around Keiran’s motivations. We still don't know if he is purely a rebel, or does he harbors aspirations tied to his family’s legacy. His role within the rebellion isn't free from complications. He shares a romantic bond with Princess Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) which raises suspicions among fellow rebels, including Sister Mikaela, who questions his commitment.

We still have to find out if Keiran's relationship with Princess Ynez is real. It currently appears that he shares genuine affection for her as we see him showing moments of vulnerability with her in Episode 2. But at this point, it wouldn't really shock us if we find him using her to gain intelligence.

Up ahead, we might see Keiran standing at a crossroads, having to choose between love and loyalty. Let's wait and see if he can stay true to himself amid the rising chaos.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 will arrive on Max on Sunday, December 1

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 trailer