Drew Barrymore reveals her biggest concern every time she sits close to her guests: "How is my..."

Barrymore has been accused of evading her guests personal space by sitting ridiculosly close to them during the show.

'The Drew Barrymore Show' is laced with fun sponteneous moments and showcases amazing camaradrie between Drew Barrymore and her celebrity pals. However, Barrymore has been accused of evading her guests personal space by sitting ridiculosly close to them during the show. The 'Santa Clarita' actress had previously addressed the issue saying that she felt an incredible 'urge' to be 'touchy' with her guests and she has been trying hard to practice 'physical distancing' but it's not working. According to Yardbarker, Barrymore further revealed that she was often concerned about her breath while being too close to anyone. "All I'm thinking about also is, 'How's my breath?' Here's the best news, no one has had bad breath yet and I am like pupil to pupil and nobody has had bad breath."

The 'Never Been Kissed' actress had an extremely uncomfortable moment on the television when she was pushed by Martha Stewart in the middle of a conversation. The live TV incident went viral, and when Barrymore appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' this month, she was asked about it. "I think she was just teasing. Like Martha, actually, I've never been able to say this before with confidence, but I can now. I think Martha really does like me. I think the internet just misunderstood the moment and ran with it. When I first was getting to know her I was like, I don't think she likes me. But I think I broke through ... and she doesn't dislike me," the talk show host said while trying to explain their bond.

However, fans did not approve of Barrymore's proximity with guests, "I would be so uncomfortable if someone sat so close to me while talking to them like she does lol," a viewer called out. "Ok....potential guest...it's out there.Drew is touchy-feely.. Now you know!! Plenty of time before show airs to say...."Hey Drew, I'd appreciate a little space between us." Period!" a fan chimed. "I don't watch Drew's show because her up-close and personal interviews make me so uncomfortable. I don't understand why the guests allow that. And I disagree. Martha Stewart was very uncomfortable from the clips I saw online," an online user criticized.

Drew Barrymore onstage for Halloween Ends at Jacob Javits Center on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Slaven Vlasic)

"Imagine if a guy was sitting so close and was touching his guests like Drew does. It's so weird, you are an adult act normal," a YouTube user slammed. In December last year Barrymore opened up about her 'touchy' obsession with 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo. The duo bonded over their common trait of feeling the need to connect with people, "People have to warn me, they're like, 'Back off a little bit.' And I'm like, 'Why?'" the '50 First Dates' actress disclosed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

Recognizing the importance of touch Erivo described the widely shared incident in which she and co-star Ariana Grande clasped hands in an interview."We walk hand-in-hand very often. Like, if we're not walking hand-in-hand, we'll find each other somewhere,” she said. Barrymore concluded by saying that she can never hold herself back from "holding hands, hugging, snuggling." Erivo concurred, stating that physical contact is not always a sign of intimacy but can also indicate friendship.