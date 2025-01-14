Dog the Bounty Hunter poses with his lookalike in rare video. Then, calls himself 'more handsome'

A critic wrote, “Anyone remember the jet ski guy from the tiger king follow up? Yeah it reminds me of that guy.”

Duane Chapman aka 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' once experienced a moment of hilarity and surprise that had fans buzzing. During an appearance at Hazzard Fest in Greeneville, Tennessee, Chapman encountered a man who could have been his long-lost twin. The uncanny resemblance was so striking that even Chapman had to comment—and he did so with his classic humor. On Instagram, Chapman shared the surreal encounter with his 708,000 followers. He wrote, “Look at this guy! Not a bad match if I do say so myself. Enjoyed meeting all the people that came to @hazzardfestival last weekend in Greeneville, Tennessee.”

Screenshot of a video shared by Dog The Bounty Hunter, with his lookalike. (Image source: Instagram | @duanedogchapman)

He introduced the man in the post and wrote, “I’d like to introduce the other Dog. We were born two days apart, he’s a lot younger and bigger but I’m more handsome…This is incredible, there’s a lot of things about us that we have both in common.” Chapman noted that there were many similarities between them, not just in looks but also in mannerisms and even voice. Fans quickly chimed in, with one user commenting, “Double trouble.” Another user added, “Yep he is definitely your twin!” Someone else gushed, “Wow what a match.” The fan who shared the resemblance was just as elated to meet Chapman, making the moment a highlight of the festival, as reported by Reality Tidbit.

Intriguingly, this isn’t the first time Chapman has been humorously compared to someone else. On Reddit, fans have previously noted his resemblance to other individuals. A thread humorously compared Kim Plath from 'Welcome to Plathville' to Chapman, with one internet user quipping, “Thought I was watching Dog the Bounty Hunter for a second.” Another one added, “Thanks! I needed that!” Someone else chimed in, “You guys kill me.haha.” In agreement, one wrote, “Kim is on her way to being toxic to her kids and family.”

Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “Holy shit looks like Beth ha ha she thinks she's cool now pathetic ruined kids lives then leaves and becomes party girl lol” As if this was not enough, one Reddit user added, “Riding that 4wheeler bc her license is suspended.” Others added, “Anyone remember the jet ski guy from the Tiger King follow-up? Yeah, it reminds me of that guy.” A fan shared, “That’s so funny, I also thought she was giving Beth Chapman vibes in this scene!” Another Reddit user quipped, “Beth Chapman? You mean dog the bounty hunter vibes.”

Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter visits "FOX & Friends" at FOX Studios on August 28, 2019 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bennett Raglin)

Beyond the doppelganger moments and online humor, Chapman has cemented his legacy in pop culture. However, Chapman’s life has not been without challenges. Since the heartbreaking loss of his beloved wife Beth to cancer in 2019, he has worked hard to revamp his life. In 2021, he married Francie Frane, a relationship rooted in shared grief and mutual support.