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Is ‘The Voice’ on tonight? What the Season 30 schedule change means for new episodes

'The Voice' Season 30 continues the Battles, with a few scheduling updates viewers should know.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
(L–R) Queen Latifah, Riley Green, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson pose together for 'The Voice' Season 30 (Image Source: NBC)
(L–R) Queen Latifah, Riley Green, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson pose together for 'The Voice' Season 30 (Image Source: NBC)

Picking a favorite singer on 'The Voice' is only half the job this fall. Keeping track of when to watch them takes a little planning, but there is a new Season 30 episode on Monday, October 12. The Battles continue with a two-hour episode at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on NBC. If you miss it, you can catch up on Peacock on October 13.

For now, viewers still have two nights of performances to look forward to. Another two-hour episode airs Tuesday, October 13, from 8–10 p.m. ET / 7–9 p.m. CT. After that, 'The Voice' settles into a Monday-only schedule, starting October 19. The October 19 and October 26 episodes keep the same 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT start time, so there is no need to adjust that reminder just yet.

Basketball is behind the loss of Tuesday's episodes. NBC's NBA coverage takes over that slot beginning October 20. Anyone used to following a Monday episode with another on Tuesday will have to wait until the following week for more performances.

That start time does change in November. NBC's fall lineup moves 'The Voice' to 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on Mondays, after 'St. Denis Medical' and 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.' The competition is listed for one hour in that lineup, from 9-10 p.m. ET. Keep those two changes in mind: Tuesday episodes disappear in October, and Monday episodes start an hour later in November.

Meanwhile, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green have moved from building their teams to making choices in the Battles. Battle advisors help the coaches prepare their singers for the Battles. Carly Pearce has already worked with Green's team, as NBC's episode guide details. The October 6 episode ended the Blind Auditions and introduced the Battle Rounds, which continue on October 12.

Brandy Neelly and sister duo Ferryn & Brinkley during the Battle Rounds of 'The Voice' Season 30 (Image Source: NBC)
Brandy Neelly and sister duo Ferryn & Brinkley during the Battle Rounds of 'The Voice' Season 30 (Image Source: NBC)

The next step after the Battles is Cut Week, which replaces the Knockout Round this season. Six weeks of Live Shows will follow, bringing performances and results together in the same broadcast. In a TV Insider interview, executive producer Audrey Morrissey said, “It’s real-time voting. So, everybody performs, and we find out that night who’s moving on.” Viewers will learn who advances that night, without a separate Tuesday results show.

Peacock will still carry episodes the day after they air on NBC. That puts the October 13 episode on the platform on October 14. Once the Monday-only schedule begins, new episodes will reach Peacock on Tuesdays. You can keep Tuesday as your catch-up night, even when the NBC broadcast is no longer part of it.

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