Do dog acts deserve to win $1M? Watch Israeli duo beat singers and acrobats to land spot in ‘AGT’ Season 19 final

Israeli dog act Roni Sagi & Rhythm could be another animal talent duo to win 'AGT' title

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: The stage is now ready for the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finals. And just like that, we're one step closer to that $1 million and have another dog act in the finals. Roni Sagi and Rhythm are a dog act from Season 19 of 'AGT' who have achieved a spot in the finale. They live in Tel Aviv, Israel, and it appears they have captured the hearts of the American public.

However, following the September 12 result show, several fans were dissatisfied with the elimination of great performers such as Pranysqa Mishra and were hesitant to support the entire animal talent competition. On X, a viewer wrote to 'AGT', "I think it’s absolutely ridiculous to have dog acts on AGT. I don’t think the guy should’ve won last year and I don’t think the girl that’s on here now should’ve won over the beautifully singing little girl!!! I love dogs don’t get me wrong, but not on #AGT."

@AGT I think it’s absolutely ridiculous to have dog acts on AGT. I don’t think the guy should’ve won last year and I don’t think the girl that’s on here now should’ve won over the beautifully singing little girl!!! I love dogs don’t get me wrong, but not on #AGT #nomoredogacts — ArchAngel (@TeresaJTaylor1) September 13, 2024

Another user chimed in, "They put a dog act through over a singer." One person sighed, "I cannot believe another dog act got to the finals….."

I cannot believe another dog act got to the finals….. #AGT — Barbara Rozembajgier (@barb_roz) September 13, 2024

One user asked, "How do people pick a dog over @PranysqaM?" A fifth user fumed, "I really should not be shocked with another mediocre dog act going through to the finals but here we are..."

I really should not be shocked with another mediocre dog act going through to the finals but here we are... #AGT — AGTDistrict (@AgtDistrict) September 13, 2024

One user tweeted, "Dog stays, child leaves."

Dog stays, child leaves #AGT — Adam Baker (@abaker20) September 13, 2024

Roni Sagi and Rhythm is not up to par with past dog acts on 'AGT'

A few years ago, Sara and Hero were on 'AGT'. Most of the judges did not believe she was very good, and Simon Cowell had to wrestle them to allow them to go to the next round.

Currently, there are dog acts on the show all the time, such as Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, and the judges allow them to go to the next round without blinking an eye, which doesn't make sense to most viewers. And just this week, Roni and Rhythm reached the finale, when the judges declared them the finest dog act of all.

First and foremost, some viewers do not perceive how they outperformed the other two. Furthermore, a few of them liked the way that Roni and Rhythm's acts were mostly dance routines, whereas the other two acts typically included costumes and a narrative that they performed.

Israeli dog act Roni Sagi and Rhythm are among the top contenders to win 'AGT' Season 19 (YouTube/@agt)

Roni Sagi refuses to be compared to 'AGT' Season 18 winner Adrian Stoica and Hurricane

When Roni was a child, her mother would locate a stray dog and bring it in every few months, and after a few months, the dogs would finally find new homes. Roni's passion for dogs led her to investigate possible careers involving animals and find that she might work in dog therapy, using canines to assist humans.

Roni initially got to know her puppy, Rhythm, in February of 2022. Roni clarified that she and Rhythm were friends with Adrian Stoica and Hurricane and that she and Rhythm did something quite different from Adrian and Hurricane when asked whether she believed she and Rhythm could perform better than Adrian and Hurricane.

Adrian Stoica trained his dog Hurricane and won 'AGT' Season 18 (YouTube/@agt)

'AGT' boss loves dogs

It appears that the creators see a nice puppy and simply send it through; no ability is required. The winner of 'AGT' last season enraged many people.

It was a charming performance, but hardly a $1 million act. At this point, some people believe they should create a separate show called Animals Got Talent and leave the dog acts there.

They believe that the show grows worse with each passing year. It's crazy how much effort the judges put into pretending as if their minds had been blown.

You may allow things to take place without constantly slandering those who came before. It's all a big show and production today to make people believe something is more fantastic than it is. And for what purpose are people buying it?

Simon is outrageously prejudiced. If an act includes a dog in it, they will go through it, unless they are very awful. Unfortunately, that's not his only prejudice. It's like the saying goes, "When your boss likes dogs, you give him what he wants."

'AGT' judge Simon Cowell loves dog acts (X/@SimonCowell)

Tune into NBC on September 17 to catch the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finale live at 8 PM ET