‘American Idol’ finalists reveal who they’ve missed most since the show ended — and no, it’s not a judge

"He’s such a great guy and you've been with him all the time and you are not seeing him," John Foster said.

'American Idol' Season 23 just ended, but the contestants Breanna Nix and John Foster are already missing someone. Recently, Nix and Foster, who competed on the NBC talent competition, reunited ahead of their June 4 performance at the 19/BMG 'American Idol Takeover' in Nashville. Nix posted a small video of her reunion with Foster on her Instagram page. In the video uploaded, the fan favorites revealed the name of the person whom they have been missing since the show wrapped up, and it's none other than the 'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest. While paying a visit to the Seacrest Studios, the two couldn't stop talking about how much they miss Seacrest.s

As per Entertainment Now, during a playful banter, Nix told Foster, "I really miss Ryan,” to which the latter responded, “He’s such a great guy, and you've been with him all the time, and you are not seeing him." Soon after, Nix chimed in, “I just miss Ryan like a lot. It’s really sad." Later on, Nix spotted a cardboard cutout of Seacrest nearby and quipped, "There, Ryan, why is he doing anything? I don't know, Ryan?" In his response, Foster went on to say, "He must be cold or something. Are you in there? It's so good to see you."

Nix further added, "I think I know where we're at actually," to which Foster replied, "The Seacrest Studios." Soon after, Nix exclaimed, "This is the best day ever." Nix simply captioned the Instagram post, "We miss you, @ryanseacrest @americanidol @officialjohnfoster @ryanfoundation #idol #seacrestudios #funny." After a while, Seacrest stopped by the comments section of the post and wrote, "I froze from being starstruck. Thanks for coming by Seacrest Studios!"

Soon after, the fans of the show flooded the comments section of Nix's post with sweet messages. One social media user wrote, “How thoughtful you both were to stop by Seacrest Studios. You could tell what loving hearts you had on ‘American Idol.'” Another one penned, "You guys are so funny! We certainly miss the show and seeing you all on it! And we love the encouragement and sweet way he engages with the contestants. The show would not be what it is without @ryanseacrest!”

A netizen remarked, "It would be great to meet Ryan! I miss seeing two beautiful singers on American Idol." Followed by a fourth fan who commented, "So Funny. It was a great American Idol season with so much talent. I met Ryan. When he was hosting the Kelly Ryan show." Another user stated, "I would totally freak if I met @ryanseacrest in person. Man, would I freak out!!!!!"

Since their time on 'American Idol,' both Nix and Foster have been thriving. This duo recently stunned the fans with their performances at the 19/BMG American Idol Takeover. For the event, they were joined by fellow 'American Idol' contestants, including Jamal Roberts, Mattie Pruitt, Gabby Samone, and Thunderstorm Artis. In addition to this, several alumni from previous seasons of 'American Idol,' like Colin Stough, HunterGirl, Will Moseley, Wé Ani, and Ajii, also hit the stage. Nix just made her Grand Ole Opry debut on June 5; meanwhile, Foster's Grand Ole Opry debut will take place on June 7.