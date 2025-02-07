Diddy reveals what his wild parties look like in resurfaced Ellen interview: "It'll go from..."

An old Ellen interview of Diddy describing the types of parties he used to throw is making the rounds again—but it hits differently now

Controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is well-known for throwing some of the most luxurious parties in the entertainment industry. His private Hamptons White Party was the height of high-profile gatherings in the early 2000s. However, several old interviews of Combs have reappeared online since his arrest last year, casting these events in an unfavorable light. Viewers are revisiting his infamous "freak off" party stories, with a resurfaced Ellen DeGeneres interview reigniting curiosity about the extravagant events he once bragged about.

A screenshot of Sean 'Diddy' Combs during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres (Image Source: YouTube | TheEllenShow)

In the 2009 interview, DeGeneres asked Combs if she was on the guest list for his birthday party. He responded, "I invite you to all my parties, you just don't seem to show up." They then dive into a conversation about his parties, with DeGeneres inquiring about their start time. The rapper said, "Let's say 9:30. It'll go from 9:30 to like 3 o'clock." DeGeneres seemed taken aback by the early start time, confessing that she had assumed Combs' parties wouldn’t get going until around midnight. However, Combs clarified, "That's a different type of party." As reported by Ladbible, Combs elaborated on the events, revealing that after the main event, the celebration continued with an exclusive after-party on the top two floors of a hotel.

The indictment against Combs described these gatherings as planned sex shows, often filmed, lasting for days, and involving various drugs. Speaking about the "freak-offs", music executive Damon "Dame" Dash said, "I didn't go to those parties. I went to one in the Hamptons about 20 years ago with Aaliyah and that's about it. But a lot of people were at those, you know what I mean?" as per the outlet. However, he clarified that any illegal activities happening at those parties were just as much a mystery to him as they were to everyone else.

On the other hand, comedian Katt Williams also hasn't been shy about his choice to avoid attending any events that Combs hosts. As reported by Newsweek, he stated on an episode of 'Club Shay Shay' that the guest list for these gatherings featured questionable people and made it obvious that he stayed away to maintain his integrity. Meanwhile, several recent lawsuits have claimed that Combs' notorious parties were the scene of multiple unlawful acts. However, as reported by The New York Times, Combs' representatives have strongly denied any misconduct at his infamous White Parties.

Their statement read, "It’s disappointing to see the media and social commentators twist these cultural moments into something they were not. Shaming celebrities who attended, taking video clips and photos out of context, and trying to link these events to false allegations is simply untrue.” Despite the controversy, Combs' infamous parties made waves with a flood of photos resurfacing that show celebrities mingling with the rapper. Among the familiar faces were A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, author Salman Rushdie, and even President Donald Trump. Reports also indicate that Combs called it quits on his White Parties after the lavish 2009 event in Beverly Hills.