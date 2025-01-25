Wendy Williams seems visibly uncomfortable after Diddy reveals she met her son in chilling interview

Wendy Williams and Sean 'Diddy' Combs had a chat about her son Kevin Hunter Jr

Lately, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in the headlines due to the several lawsuits filed against him! Not long ago, an old clip of the renowned rapper from an earlier interview with Wendy Williams resurfaced online, and now, the fans can't stop talking about it. In the 2017 clip, Williams can be seen shedding light on Combs' impact on the world. As per The Mirror, Williams talked about her own son Kevin Hunter Jr and said, "And let me tell you something, as the mother of a now 16-year-old." Soon after, Combs interrupted Williams and shared, "Mhm, who I met backstage, he's a great young man."

Williams who was visibly experiencing a lot of emotions at that time said, "You, you represent a lot to a lot of people in general. I mean you're an example to people who aren't black, like 'Yes we can, yes we can,' you're an example to boys, like your boys, my boys, their boys, boys in general." However, the fans saw that Williams was hesitant while speaking to Combs and felt that she viewed him as a threat and wanted him to stay him from her child. One social media user said, "The way that she hesitated, you know that she knew about him!" Followed by a second user who penned, "It looks like her mind is quickly flipping through all the different horrifying things that could've happened backstage..." Meanwhile, a third person quipped, "I can hear her internally screaming!"

According to Page Six, Combs was arrested by the police authorities in New York City in September 2024 after facing some serious allegations including charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. On the other hand, the music mogul has declined all the allegations pressed against him. In the last few months, Combs' bail requests have been denied several times. Combs first landed in legal trouble when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of sexual abuse and assault and sued him. The former couple decided to settle the lawsuit out of the court within a day for an undisclosed amount.

For the unversed, Combs and Ventura were previously in an on-again and off-again relationship from 2007 to 2018. The exes pulled the plug on their tumultuous romance in 2018. The news of their breakup saw the light of day in October 2018, soon after he was spotted getting cozy with model Jocelyn Chew in Miami. As per US Weekly, Ventura's representative issued an official statement at that time that read, "They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months." Following her split, Ventura moved on with personal trainer, Alex Fine. The pair tied the knot in 2019 and went on to welcome two daughters, Frankie and Sunny.

On the other hand, when we talk about the love life of Combs, he was romantically linked to the City Girls rapper Yung Miami. Shortly after, Combs welcomed a daughter named Love with Dana Tran. In addition to this, Combs is also a father to his six other kids: son Justin whom he shares with his ex Misa Hylton, son Christian and his twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie whom he welcomed with his late ex Kim Porter, daughter Chance, whom he shares with ex Sarah Chapman. The rapper also has an adopted son named Quincy.