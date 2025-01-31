Gwen Stefani spills juicy details on 'almost' kissing Leonardo DiCaprio in a movie: "I went to hotel..."

Gwen Stefani, who starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Aviator', recalls almost kissing him—who would’ve thought?

Gwen Stefani has made limited on-screen appearances, and her big ticket to fame was starring opposite Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Aviator' (2004). The former talent coach for 'The Voice' recently gushed about her sizzling chemistry with DiCaprio. "Not in my wildest dreams would I ever imagine I would be in a film," she confessed to Harper's Bazaar in an exclusive interview in 2024. "But not only was I in a film, but I was in a Martin Scorsese film playing Jean Harlow, and I almost got to kiss Leonardo DiCaprio," she blushed.

However, Stefani expressed disappointment over being unable to complete the lip lock with Hollywood's most eligible bachelor, "But I didn’t get to, so too late for that," she said. As per the Daily Mail, the 'Rich Girl' hitmaker described her role as "one of the most incredible, scary experiences." Stefani dished out that even though many other young ladies tried out for the role, she was cast as soon as she entered the audition room. "I went to the Bel-Air Hotel, and they were just literally trying out girls—just walking in and trying out. I remember I walked in, did the scene, and they were so nice. Martin made me feel so normal and comfortable, and I got the part!"

Gwen Stefani and Leonardo DiCaprio at 'The Aviator' LA Premiere in California, 2004. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by L. Cohen)

Stefani essayed the role of famed American actress Jean Harlow known for her bold on-screen portrayal. "I didn’t have any skills, I just tried out. I had like 3 lines, but I got the part, okay?!" she joked. The 'Hollaback Girl' singer holds a promising music career and she did not wish to sacrifice much of it when she auditioned for Brad Pitt's spy thriller 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'. As per People, in a 2022 appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' she disclosed losing the lead part to Angelina Jolie. "What movie role have you auditioned for that people would be surprised to know?" DeGeneres asked during a game of 'Burning Questions'. "Angelina beat me!" Stefani promptly replied referring to the action film.

"Wow, that could have gone a whole different way," DeGeneres reacted while the 'Luxurious' singer quipped, "That could've been a different story!" The glamourous country music artist had previously revealed the outcome of the tough competition between her and Jolie in a 2008 Vogue interview. She recalled feeling satisfied after at least trying out for the role, "It was between me and Angelina Jolie, and I'm like, 'Oh, great. I got a shot here,' " she said. Stefani referred to her cinematic experience as a "series of moments" that she treasured. "Whenever I've done it, whenever I had moments where it works, it's just like performing. You hit a moment."

During an appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show' in 2016, Stefani acknowledged that she did not take the loss of the role personally and that she preferred to focus on her thriving music career. "I went to a bunch [of auditions]," she said, but added that she "wanted to do music more." She has amassed a net worth of $160 million through music, films, and investments in various businesses.