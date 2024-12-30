Resurfaced 'Scary Movie' clip about Diddy parties has everyone saying the same thing: "That's wild..."

As lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs continue to mount, a resurfaced clip from the 2000 parody film 'Scary Movie' reads differently today.

As allegations and lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs continue to mount, the rapper's life is being scrutinized. Netizens have dissected his old interviews for clues that hint at the heinous crimes he is accused of. One particular video that has resurfaced is from the 2000 parody film Scary Movie.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at Georgia State Capital on September 11, 2019. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Prince Williams)

In one scene from the film, high school friends Cindy and Brenda are talking about their classmate Buffy. During the conversation, Brenda recalls Buffy’s behavior at a fictionalized version of one of Combs' infamous parties from that year. As reported by Newsweek, while talking to Cindy, Brenda said, "My friend Sean had a pool party this summer...You know, Puff Daddy? Anyway, everyone was drinking Cristal champagne and then it started to get wild and people were getting freaky in the pool and stuff." Brenda added, "I looked over and there was your girl, getting buck wild in the Jacuzzi. With a backup dancer. I mean, that's nasty. That's lower than a security guard. At least security can get you backstage. She don't love herself!"

they gave us clues about diddy on scary movie 24 years ago pic.twitter.com/tDe1O25yta — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 27, 2024

As the video went viral online, netizens expressed disbelief in the comments section. One X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video clip and said, "They gave us clues about Diddy on Scary Movie 24 years ago." Another person chimed, "That's wild! It's crazy how long they've been dropping hints about Diddy." In a similar vein, a comment also read, "It’s crazy because the rumors have been going on for decades and even the parody movies knew what the deal was."

The Scary Movie franchise was famous for bearing many pop culture references, especially those tied to the era of each film’s release. For instance, in Scary Movie Part 4, Brenda also alludes to R. Kelly’s legal issues that made headlines at the time.

That's wild! It's crazy how long they've been dropping hints about Diddy in Scary Movie. — Muhammad Shakeel (@Sonajamee1) September 27, 2024

Combs was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for prostitution earlier this year on September 20. The disgraced rapper has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. His legal team also remains steadfast in denying the allegations, insisting that Combs has never been involved in any sexual misconduct.

It’s crazy cause the rumours have been going on for decades and even the parody movies knew what the deal was — SUPNASHEX … QuantumBaby 10.2 💎 10.3⏳ (@supnashex) September 27, 2024

Since his arrest, Combs has been denied bail despite offering his Miami mansion as collateral for a $50 million bond. Judges have cited federal prosecutors’ concerns about Combs being a flight risk and also the immense resources he has to intimidate witnesses. Prosecutors allege that Combs used his time behind bars to plan blackmail attempts, using inmates’ phones to contact family members and manipulate narratives to aid his case, as reported by The Independent. The investigation began when federal agents from US Homeland Security executed raids on the rapper’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25, 2024, following allegations raised against him.