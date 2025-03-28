Kate Beckinsale left Stephen Colbert stunned by casually speaking Russian in incredible TV moment

“I speak Russian, and her Russian is excellent; not only does she pronounce the words extremely well," one fan commented.

When Kate Beckinsale made an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' she surprised everyone by effortlessly speaking the Russian language. The unexpected moment from the talk show demonstrated that she is much more talented than any of us ever imagined. In the viral video, Beckinsale can be seen translating multiple English phrases to Russian. She did it with ease, having studied it at Oxford. With millions of views on the video, fans are in awe of how talented the actress is.

A screenshot of Kate Beckinsale during an interview. (Image Source: YouTube | The Late Shot with Stephen Colbert)

At one instance during the interview, Colbert said, “I was hoping if you could say a few things in Russian for me. Teach me how to say a few things. Would you do that?” He then handed over a sheet of paper containing several phrases to be translated in Russian to Beckinsale and said, “Would you mind? One of my producers set this up.” Before she could begin, the host asked, “Where did you learn Russian, by the way?” Beckinsale revealed, “I did it at middle school, high school, and Oxford University.” As reported by Entertainment Weekly, some of the phrases included, “No, I will not give you my Wi-Fi password.” “Mr. Putin, please put on a shirt,” and “The best borscht is made in Trump Tower.”

Fans were quick to react to Beckinsale’s Russian accent, with most of them praising her. One YouTube user commented, “Nobody should be allowed to be this good. Beautiful, intelligent, funny, speaks Russian, and has an English accent. It's just not fair.” Another one wrote, “I speak Russian, and her Russian is excellent; not only does she pronounce the words extremely well, but she has a perfect Russian accent. Not an easy language to learn, so it's very impressive for someone who grew up outside of Russia.” A third person chimed in and said, “As a Russian speaker, I can say her Russian is gorgeous! I never knew she could speak that truly difficult language.”

Just watched a video of Kate Beckinsale speaking Russian and I'm now convinced she is not capable of being any more perfect. — Бондаченко (@StevenBondy) April 20, 2019

Similarly, another YouTube user claimed, “She's freaking perfect. The perfect woman. Sexy, smart, and has a sense of humor. I'd be a house-husband for her any day.” Beckinsale's early years were marked by adversity; she lost her father when she was only five years old, and in her teens, she battled anorexia that threatened to end her life. However, despite all the hardships, she kept going, and when her first major Shakespearean performance brought her several film offers, she took the risk of leaving studies to focus entirely on her acting career, as reported by HELLO! Magazine.

Good lord yep. Just heard Kate Beckinsale speaking Russian. Goddamn. She went to Oxford too. Two killer accents. What a woman. — Brandon Day (@Fiskadoro74) June 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Beckinsale isn’t just fluent in Russian—she also speaks German and French. However, she admitted that Russian is uniquely challenging, saying it only gets harder the more you learn. Unlike French, which becomes easier at advanced levels, Russian throws in even tougher grammar rules, making it a never-ending challenge. At a press conference in Moscow, Beckinsale surprised everyone by answering questions in Russian. She expressed her love for the country while recalling that her first play was 'Chaika.' She also admired Russian literature, as reported by Russia Beyond.