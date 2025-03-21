Tom Hiddleston froze when asked if Taylor Swift was 'the one' during awkward interview: "I'm not..."

"The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together and we’re very happy," Tom Hiddleton shared in an interview.

It seems like Tom Hiddleston doesn't enjoy discussing his personal life in the public eye! In July 2016, 'The Avengers' actor was bombarded with questions about his then-girlfriend Taylor Swift by journalists when he stepped out of his hotel for a run. For those wondering, Swift accompanied Hiddleston on his trip to Australia where he was filming 'Thor: Ragnarok.' At that point, the reporters were eager to learn all the juicy details about Hiddleston's romance with Swift. However, Hiddleston wasn't comfortable answering any questions regarding his love life. According to a report by Buzzfeed, when a journalist asked Hiddleston, "How's Taylor enjoying the beautiful Gold Coast?" The actor felt awkward and giggled before saying, "Um...I...er...I'm...I'm not going to answer that if that's alright."

The reporter stood her ground and asked another question of Hiddleston, "What are you and your girlfriend looking forward to doing on the Gold Coast?" In his response, Hiddleston said, "I don't know. It's just good to be back." Following that, another journalist questioned Hiddleston, "Is Taylor Swift 'The One'?" After hearing that question, Hiddleston laughed awkwardly and quipped, "I'd rather just talk about my work if that's alright."

Shortly afterward, the reporter introduced Hiddleston to a young fan who was very desperate to meet him and went on to ask him, "I don't know if you can arrange for her to meet Taylor?" to which the latter replied, "I don't... I don't know what I can do." Then, the interviewee asked Hiddleston, "How much does Taylor need a vacation?" At that point, Hiddleston appeared uneasy but still answered the question with a lot of grace. "I can't speak for her," Hiddleston remarked.

The 'Marvel' star and the 'I Knew You Were Trouble' hitmaker crossed paths for the first time at the Met Gala in 2016. After a month, some pictures of the two lovebirds kissing at a beach in Rhode Island popped up on the internet and took the internet by storm. Back in the day, Swift and Hiddleston “enjoyed a quiet weekend at her Rhode Island home. Taylor sent her plane to pick up Tom before the weekend," reported by People magazine. Around the same time, Hiddleston attended Swift's Fourth of July party while sporting a tank top that read, “I (heart) T.S.” in red letters.

In July of the same year, Hiddleston confirmed his romance with Swift during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Then, Hiddleston was asked whether his relationship with Swift was a mere publicity stunt. Talking of their romance, Hiddleston said, “Well, um. How best to put this? The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we’re very happy. Thanks for asking. That’s the truth. It’s not a publicity stunt.” However, Hiddleston and Swift's romance wasn't meant to last forever as the pair pulled the plug on their relationship just a couple of months later. Right now, Swift is dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.