Did Tarek El Moussa get Botox? 'Flip or Flop' star celebrates 43rd birthday trolling haters

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA: 'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa has recently turned 43 and revealed of getting a Botox. In a recent social media post, Tarek gave a shoutout to Botox and wrote, "OMG I still can't believe I'm 43!!! Huge shoutout to whoever created Botox!" The HGTV show star's post notably received mean comments and he later decided to slam the haters. Tarek took to his Instagram and reacted to some of the meanest comments he received on social media. He captioned the video, "Haters gonna hate, and boy, did they deliver!" Tarek added, "I saw one comment and couldn't stop reading them — seriously, I couldn't stop laughing! 🤣🤣 Sometimes you gotta appreciate the creativity of the internet!"

Meanwhile, in the video, Tarek has a hilarious response to a comment that reads, "He got more than Botox, looks like he bought a new hairpiece, too." However, Tarek burst into laughter before his wife Heather Rae Young responded, "Oh honey, people hate on your hair, too?"

'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa shares 'awful' Botox experience

'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa recalled during a podcast episode that he went to a Botox doctor and hormone clinic after he faced health problems including, thyroid cancer, testicular cancer, and back surgery. The HGTV show star claimed that the clinic was recommended by his ex Christina Hall.

Tarek explained, "Next thing I know I'm shoving a needle on my a** and taking steroids. It was testosterone." He further revealed that he was given double the dose of his already normal hormone level. He added, "It was awful. I was completely on way too much testosterone, on top of that taking human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) injections every day... because I was told to."

'Selling Sunset' star Heather El Moussa pens heartfelt birthday tribute to husband Tarek

'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa received a heartfelt birthday tribute from his 'Selling Sunset' star wife Heather Rae Young. Heather shared a series of sweet photos with Tarek and wrote, "Happy birthday to my love, my sweet husband." She added, "I am so thankful for your hard work and dedication every single day you wake up to fight for us."

The Netflix show star added, "You are my very best friend and the best daddy in the world, your loyalty to me is everything and I wish everyone could see the true man that I get to see every single day. I can’t wait for some big wins together in 2025! I love this life with you even when we get knocked down it’s me and you. ❤️🤍 forever ♾️ xxoo."

Tarek El Moussa gives an update on HGTV's 'The Flipping El Moussas' filming

HGTV show couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are all set to star in 'The Flipping El Moussas' Season 2. Tarek took to his social media to share an update on the upcoming installment and revealed that season 2 has almost done with filming and is expected to return to the screen soon.

He shared, "House flips and cute pics 🛠️🤎 So excited to be almost done with season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas and back on your screen so soon!! Life has been hectic with the toddler life, travels, filming 2 shows (one of them with my ex wife) who's ready for that one?? 🤯 — Even though it can be hectic I’m enjoying every moment with my honey!"