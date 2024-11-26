Did Snoop Dogg’s mentorship fall short? ‘The Voice’ star Mikaela Ayira’s elimination sparks debate

Mikaela Ayira dedicated 'The Voice' performance to her mother

'The Voice' Season 26 Snoop Dogg's stint as a mentor has generated much controversy following Mikaela Ayira's surprising elimination in the Playoffs. Mikaela seemed to be one of the top contenders after a great performance of Keyshia Cole's "Love", yet she wasn't sent to the Live Shows, leaving many fans and critics questioning whether Snoop's guidance was enough to carry her through.

Mikaela Ayira's interpretation of 'Love' was a soulful, emotional performance that showcased her vocal strength and stage presence. Snoop Dogg, a laid-back sharp coach, ensured Team Snoop had what it takes by inviting Olympic gymnast Simone Biles as a guest mentor for the show. The Olympics star told them exactly what discipline and mental power entail. Despite this, some believe that Snoop’s unique style of mentorship, which is more chill and less technical than other coaches, might not have been the perfect fit for Mikaela, who could have benefitted from more direct feedback and support during such a critical phase.

While Snoop's support was great for the members to have for the confidence and morale boost, Mikaela simply made a bad song choice and executed it poorly. Snoop's approach might not be for everyone, especially during high-pressure moments.

'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg thinks Mikaela Ayira should be making 'real records'

Mikaela Ayira's performance on 'The Voice' was quite memorable; leaving the coaches in awe, Snoop Dogg gave some of the most high praises of the night. He told the 17-year-old singer, "You need to be making real records." Well, this is a huge compliment; however, this made several people raise their eyebrows, more so given that Mikaela left the competition during the Playoffs.

Guest mentor for Team Snoop, Simone Biles, felt that the young performer was hiding during rehearsal. Simone told Mikaela to envision herself singing along with her mom and to channel her energy like Jennifer Hudson while singing.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Mikaela Ayira (Instagram/@mikaelaayirasings)

What was other 'The Voice' coaches' feedback to Mikaela Ayira?

The coaches were also floored by Mikaela's performance. Reba McEntire praised her, saying that she "has some kind of range," while Gwen Stefani said, "You really shined tonight." Michael Bublé called her "perfect."

Nevertheless, Mikaela was eliminated during the Playoffs, and many were left wondering whether she did not find that underlying potential that Snoop saw in her.

Aliyah Khaylyn, Christina Eagle, Austyns Stancil, Mikaela Ayira, and Jeremy Beloate were team Snoop's top 5 (NBC)



