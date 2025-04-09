‘AGT’ contestant’s dog danced better than most of us — even the judges couldn’t believe their eyes

‘AGT’ is full of wild moments, but nothing prepared the judges for this dancing dog Rhythm — trust us, you’ll want to watch

Ever seen a dog dance to the rhythm of a song? Sure, you might have seen videos of dogs vibing, but nothing quite like what Roni Sagi and her aptly named border collie, Rhythm, pulled off on the 'America's Got Talent' stage in August 2024. The adorable duo danced to the tunes of the evergreen Queen. And yes, you heard that right, Rhythm danced to the tunes too. The performance began with visuals of Bohemian Rhapsody's iconic cover that has the band members' faces plastered on it, except this time it was Sagi and her dog, Rhythm. With big, soulful eyes and a tail that never stops wagging, almost as if it had a rhythm of its own, Rhythm was having equally if not more fun than Sagi as he swung to the beats of the song.

The performance was so synchronized that there were parts where Rhythm wasn't even looking at Sagi as both of them synced their moves to the beat. It wasn't just Sagi's fluffy partner who stole the show. Sagi slid into a full split at one point as Rhythm gracefully leaped over her, drawing gasps and cheers from the crowd. As the performance ended, the judges applauded with a standing ovation. In fact, Howie Mandel was so impressed by the performance that he even stated he would press the Golden Buzzer if he could. Unfortunately, the quarterfinals don’t allow for Golden Buzzers, leaving him to simply applaud in awe.

Heidi Klum then went on to shower Sagi and Rhythm with her praises. "Rhythm really is the best dance partner. He dances better than humans. I just started dancing with my husband; it's not going too well, but you two are absolutely amazing, and it's amazing that he can remember this." As Klum finished speaking, Mandel chimed in with perfect comedic timing. "You gotta give your husband treats." Then came Simon Cowell with perhaps the most surprising compliment of the night, one that also threw a cheeky jab at past contestants. "How do we know the dog is a real dog? Because that isn't possible what just happened. I swear if your dog was a human, we would be reacting the same way because the dog dances as good if not better than, a lot of the dances we've had."

When asked how she knew Rhythm could dance, Sagi shared, "When he was six weeks old, he was tapping his feet on the bed, so we knew it." The dynamic duo not only wowed the judges and audience but also danced their way to the finals of Season 19 of America’s Got Talent. Sadly, they didn't win 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, as the grand prize went to the singer Richard Goodall. The iconic duo finished as runners-up, basically scoring second place in one of the world’s biggest talent competitions.