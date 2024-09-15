What is Anna Delvey's net worth? 'DWTS' Season 33 contestant earns a huge paycheck for Netflix gig

'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delvey's net worth has a step downfall after her arrest

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 contestant Anna Delvey aka Anna Sorokin, has a net worth of $50,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Anna reportedly had a net worth of $60 million before her dramatic downfall. The ABC show contestant conned multiple famous personalities by pretending to be a wealthy heiress.

She gained access to the elite New York City social world and swindled multiple major banks, hotels, and individuals for $275,000. However, Anna bagged a huge deal with Netflix as they made a docuseries documenting her post-prison journey. Netflix reportedly paid Anna $320,000 for the rights to her story. However, Anna's deal with Netflix faced legal troubles after New York's Son Of Sam law initially froze the assets. The law prohibits criminals from profiting off of the crimes they have committed. Despite the roadblock, Anna used approximately $199,000 to compensate her victims. The ABC show star used another $24,000 to the state of New York and paid her fines. She also coughed up the money to pay off her $75,000 legal fees.

Anna Delvey has a net worth of $50,000 (Instagram/@theannadelvey)

Anna Delvey's early life

Anna Delvey was born on January 23, 1991, in Domodedovo, Moscow Oblast. At the time, the 'DWTS' star's mother managed a small convenience store, and her father, Vadim Sorokin, was a truck driver. However, Anna's family moved to North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, in 2007 for a better lifestyle. After moving to Germany, Anna's father, Vadim, bagged an executive role at a transportation company.

Meanwhile, Anna graduated from Catholic grammar school Bischöfliche Liebfrauenschule Eschweiler. She then moved to London to attend art school at Central Saint Martins. However, she soon realized that studying was not for her and dropped out. Anna joined a reputed PR company in Berlin as an intern in 2012. She then moved to Paris and bagged another internship opportunity at fashion magazine Purple and that's where her life totally changed.

Anna Delvey was born on January 23, 1991 (@abc)

How does 'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delvey earn money?

'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delvey has to find a legal way and a full-time job to earn money after she was arrested for fraud. She had around $22,000 left from her big Netflix deal which she promised the court to use to live a genuine life. In addition to this, Anna developed a passion for yoga and culinary arts when she was in prison and has sold over $340,000 worth of artwork so far.

She has also organized art exhibitions at multiple places and widely promoted her work on social media. She also has more than a million Instagram followers which is another way of earning money. Anna's net worth will surely rise after her 'DWTS' appearance.

The downfall of fake heiress Anna Delvey

Anna Delvey started her fraudulent activities in 2013 when she arrived in New York City for Fashion Week. She established the Anna Delvey Foundation, a private club and art organization, and proposed converting the historic Church Missions House into a multi-purpose venue and art studio. Anna disguised herself as a wealthy heiress and gained access to exclusive events, flaunting her supposed fortune and belittling those she deemed inferior.

She also forged connections with famous personalities and created fake financial documents to support her claims. Anna submitted false documents to secure a $22 million loan from City National in 2016. However, her request was denied and she later applied to Fortress. She continued to deceive financial institutions with fabricated information, including email addresses and live a lavish lifestyle. However, Anna's luxurious lifestyle led to her downfall after she depleted her funds in 2017.

She was desperate to maintain her lavish lifestyle and deposited $160,000 in fraudulent checks into a Citibank account. She then embarked on a luxury trip to Morocco, largely financed by Rachel Williams, an acquaintance she promised to reimburse but never did. Rachel contacted other acquaintances who had also been deceived by Anna's fabricated stories about her wealth only to realize that she had been conned. This was the end of Anna's fraud as she was left homeless and the Manhattan District Attorney started investigating her for bank fraud.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delve faked to be a heiress (Instagram/@theannadelvey)

Anna Delvey's legal issues

Anna Delvey was arrested in October of 2017 in Malibu, California after NYPD officer Michael McCaffrey planned a sting operation. Anna's trial began in March of 2019 in New York City and she was declared guilty on multiple counts of grand larceny and sentenced to four to twelve years in state prison.

Anna was also ordered to pay a $24,000 fine to the court, and $199,000 in restitution to her victims. Anna was released on parole in 2021 after serving over two years of her sentence. However, she was again arrested for overstaying her visa but granted $10,000 bail in late 2022. She was put on house arrest.