Michael Bublé's Frank Sinatra cover on ‘The Voice’ was iconic, but did you catch that Elvis Presley move?

Only Michael Bublé could pull off Frank Sinatra with an Elvis Presley twist (and he absolutely killed it)

Michael Bublé has to be one of the luckiest mentors on 'The Voice,' who clinched the victory for the second time in a row. Following his 'The Voice' Season 26 win with Sofronio Vasquez, Bublé once again proved his coaching skills when his team member, Adam David, won Season 27. However, it's not only his mentorship that is stealing hearts, as Bubble's energetic performances are also the talk of the town. In one such electrifying performance, Bublé mesmerized fans with a unique fusion of two legendary artists, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

Frank Sinatra welcomes back Rock and Roll star Elvis Presley after his stint in the US army on his self titled TV variety show in LA, CA (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archive)

During the live Tuesday, May 19 episode of 'The Voice,' Bublé lit up the stage with a performance of Frank Sinatra’s swing classic 'I've Got the World on a String'. Dressed sharply in a black suit with a sparkly floral pin on his lapel, the coach and reigning champ brought charisma and entertainment while blending moves that were reminiscent of Presley’s iconic kicks and leg swivels, as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

As the singer sang, "I've got the world on a string," Bublé kicked his leg out, then continued twisting his leg back and forth while crooning, "I'm sitting on a rainbow," adding a playful, vintage vibe to the performance. Fans were also in awe of the Canadian singer's energetic performance, as they shared their love for Bublé in the YouTube video comment section. A fan said, "I see you Michael!! That Rockettes kick was impressive! Gosh, I love your voice and your style!" while another added, "He is awesome. He sounds like The Frank Sinatra's and Dean Martin's of this generation." A fan commented, "Reminds of Frank Sinatra...just love that voice!"

This isn’t the first time Bublé has channeled his inner Sinatra or Presley. In a 2016 interview with Dan Rather on AXS-TV, the Canadian crooner showcased his spot-on impressions of the two legends. Explaining his approach, Bublé said, "Sinatra would sing hard on his vowels," and added, "Elvis would get real deep … He had a quick vibrato."

Notably, Bublé continued his winning streak with the victory of his team member David in 'The Voice' Season 27. The finale episode of the season wrapped up a star-studded two-hour concert featuring coaches performing with their contestants after narrowing their teams from 12 to just one or two over three months. The competition was so fierce that, at one point, Coach Ballerini even admitted she "felt queasy"due to the intense competition, as per Entertainment Weekly.

However, this is not the end of Bublé's journey on the show, as the pop icon is all set to join 'The Voice' Season 28 with Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg. McEntire and Snoop Dogg last coached in Season 26, while Horan is making a comeback after a three-season break. NBC announced that Bublé will be the only returning coach next fall, as per Forbes. On the other hand, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Adam Levine are all stepping away from the show, and there's no official news about their 'The Voice' return.