A cop's singing skills left the 'AGT' judges in awe — but it was his love story that stole the show

"Everything I do, my wife convinces me to do. So, I'm here," Police officer Mervin Mayo told the 'AGT' judges

Grab your tissues as you're set to witness an emotional performance! During an episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Mervin Mayo, a police officer from Richmond, Virginia, mesmerized the judges and the studio audience with his beautiful rendition of Ed Sheeran's hit ballad 'Thinking Out Loud.' However, what melted the hearts of the judges was Mayo's love story with his wife, Mechelle Mayo. While chit-chatting with the judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell, Mervin stated that his wife Mechelle's support led him to the 'AGT' stage. “Well, I’ve been thinking about it for years, but I shy away because the only competition I do is karaoke, so, uh, my wife convinced me. Everything I do, my wife convinces me to do. So, I'm here," Mervin said at that time, as per E! News.

Soon after, Mervin shed light on his life as a police officer working with at-risk youth and quipped, "I’ve been a police officer for 19 years. I’m not just a regular police officer. I’m a school resource officer, and so what that means is that I work in a school with at-risk youth and want to keep them from going to jail.” During his act, Mervin not only flaunted his powerhouse vocals but also showcased his brilliant keyboard skills while serenading his ladylove, who watched his performance from backstage.

Following his performance, Mervin received a standing ovation from the judges, and then he asked his wife, Mechelle, "How does that feel, baby?" Shortly afterward, the judges urged Mervin to bring his wife on the stage. At that point, Klum remarked, “I kind of want to see your baby because you’ve been glancing over there the whole time." When asked to share her thoughts on Mervin's performance, Mechelle, the director of school counseling for Richmond Public Schools, exclaimed, "He was amazing. I'm so proud of him."

Then, the judges offered their feedback on Mervin's tear-jerking performance. As per Billboard, Mandel noted, "You're both great people. You're the people who allow us to be safe and people in our school system who are both serving the community, and that's a wonderful thing. I love you, and I would love to hear from you again." On the other hand, Klum raved over Mervin's great stage presence by saying, "You sounded great up there. You felt right at home. I felt the love. It was beautiful.”

Subsequently, Vergara went on to say, "You guys are a beautiful couple, and your voice is spectacular. How beautiful that you love her and you're singing to her, and I think people are going to love you." At last, Cowell also gave his stamp of approval to Mervin and stated, "You really do have a good voice, and everything you did was sincere. I just think that it was a great moment." After getting four yeses from the judges, Mervin advanced to the next round of the NBC talent show competition. However, Mervin's journey on the show came to an end before the quarterfinals.