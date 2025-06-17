Sister Wives’ Kody and Robyn Brown reveal if they’d ever go back to polygamy — and we have thoughts

After 18 seasons, three divorces, and 18 children, Kody Brown is now legally married only to Robyn, whom he married in 2014

'Sister Wives' premiered on TLC in 2010 and immediately intrigued viewers with the unconventional life of Kody Brown and his four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. After 18 seasons, three divorces, and 18 children, Kody is now legally married only to Robyn, whom he married in 2014. In a recent interview with Yahoo, Kody opened up about his fears of being in a polygamous relationship again. "I’m not interested in plural marriage anymore," Kody shared. "I don’t want to pursue another woman because I don’t want the headache — the questions, the struggles, the wonder about trust. I’m not in that space."

In his latest interview with E News, Kody confirmed that he has now made up his mind forever. Speaking on getting back to a polygamous lifestyle, he told the outlet. "Hell no, and I'll tell you why: because we already failed. I would never try plural marriage again." Despite his certainty on the matter moving forward, the father of 18 had no regrets about his former lifestyle. "I'm glad we had the experience,” he continued in his one-on-one interview. I'm glad I got all those children. I'm glad I've got this relationship." Kody, who is now focused on his married life with Robyn, recalled, "It's all over and we're all old,” he hypothesized, “and it's like, ‘Holy cow, look at all that wasted time.'"

As for Robyn, things aren't as simple as they seem. Earlier, she told in a separate interview with the aforementioned outlet, "I’ve had some concerns whether or not having one wife would be enough for him,” Robyn said in a chat with E! News. She continued, “because he has been living and used to this other way for so long." Admitting that their marriage is still vulnerable, and as Kody’s only partner, she requires reassurance about their lives outside of polygamy. "I kind of need to know if we’re okay, I guess,” Robyn admitted.

She continued, "And just make sure that this works for us. The question in my head is this: ‘Is this it? Or are we going to try to, you know, live in a polygamous marriage again?" However, she, too, has come a long way: "I had a different plan for my life," she told the outlet. "My life was, I was going to live a plural marriage. I was going to be a part of a big picture, a big family. That's been taken away from me."

However, Robyn also emphasized that Kody is "enough" for her. "I feel like people who've only known him for the last three or four years, they've only known a certain version of him,” she went on, adding that his current demeanor "is probably the hardest version I've ever known of him." But through it all, Robyn insisted she wouldn’t trade her husband for anything. "I always choose Kody," she proclaimed. "However it is, it's with Kody."