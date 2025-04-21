‘AGT’ judges were done with an ‘annoying’ contestant — but one big reveal changed their minds

'America's Got Talent' has featured every kind of act, from hilarious and scary to cringeworthy and tear-jerking; however, Krista Komondor left a mark on the show for performing the most "annoying" act ever. In 'America's Got Talent' Season 23, Komondor appeared on the stage and introduced herself as Sunny Chatum, dressed up as a man with a beard and mustache, and a ukulele. With a clever disguise and a manly voice, she managed to fool everyone, including the judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell. Komondor told the judges that she was there to perform a song; however, what followed was what she intended to be, a comic act.

Komondor kept stalling with random things, showing them the dream board, asking them a pick out a song, and then taking out toys from her pocket, having the judges run out of patience. Cowell told Komodor, "I think we should move on to the performance now, Sunny." But Komondor wasn't one to give up easily. She said, "I would really love it if you could help me choose the song." Mandel couldn't wait any longer and buzzed. But it didn't let Komondor break the character either. She requested, "I need your help to choose the song." Showing several colourful cards to judges, she pressed, "I have written hundreds of songs..." Vergara's patience also grew thin, which prompted her to say, "Hurry up! Hurry Up!"

Cowell, almost giving up, asked Komodor, "No, I'm begging you now." Klum pushed, "Sunny, do you see this hand? It's getting real close to the red buzzer if you don't start singing right now!" "No, please don't! I brought you egg shakers! Please!" Komodor said. But Klum was not having it, and she shouted: "Start singing!", hovering her hand on the buzzer. "Please stop!" Komodor kept begging. The audience also couldn't wait any longer and urged her to "start singing." Finally, she relented, "OK, I'll sing. OK, I'll sing. I'm gonna sing." Cowell replied: "OK, put the things down and sing please."

The contestant then strung just one chord, before looking at his pockets once more, "I'm sorry, I just gotta tune up real quick, " she said, prompting Klum to slam the buzzer, saying: "Are you kidding me, Sunny? "I just wanted everyone to be a part of it," Komodor told Klum with a sad expression. Vergara also yelled, "Goodbye!" with an angry expression. Then came the grand reveal, taking out the mustache, she said, "I'm Krista Komondor", a comedian, leaving all the judges wide-eyed. Her act earned a glorious standing ovation from Mandel, who compared her act with Andy Kaufman. Cowell also admitted, "You went from being the most annoying contestant I've ever met in my life to somebody who everyone loves." Vergara also gave her a "Yes," however, Klum resisted and said, "It is a little bit annoying, to be honest with you."

Even though Komondor was advanced to the next round, fans were not having it. One YouTube viewer commented below the video, "I feel so bad for Sunny, stop being mean." Another added, "I feel so bad for Sunny and that everyone was so mean to him; he was just nervous." "Oh my god, the lack of patience of the judges is so frustrating," Said the third. Per NBC, Komondor hails from École Philippe Gaulier, France, and is an expert in theatrics. Apart from Sunny Chatum, she also plays a variety of characters, some of which are famous on her website, "sexpert” Madame Komondor, Mr. Saturday Night, and a silent clown called "Piano."