Did Josh Flagg sell the Oak Knoll property? 'MDLLA' star teams up with RHONY’s Denise Richards for $36.5M sale

'RHONY' star Denise Richards makes a cameo appearance in the recent episode of 'MDLLA' Season 15

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 15 real estate agent Josh Flagg has recently sold the historic Oak Knoll property in Pasadena. Originally built in the 1920s, the estate spans over 12,000 square feet and exudes a classic Great Gatsby ambiance.

Flagg quickly secured the deal after uncovering a hidden underground elevator that connected to a private museum on the property. He negotiated with the seller and listed the estate for $36.5 million, making it one of the most expensive properties ever sold in Pasadena. However, Flagg notably took 'RHONY' star Denise Richards's help to close the deal. He even shot a promotional video featuring Richards to boost the property’s appeal. The 'RHONY' alum looked stunning in a bathing suit paired with black stilettos. Flagg also featured his trusted team—Yoko, Carol, and his furry friend George—in the promotional video. The marketing video proved that George has a great career in acting. While Flagg was uncertain if the video would go viral, he aimed to reach a $35 million audience to help close the deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

'MDLLA' star Josh Flagg reflects on his close friendship with 'RHONY' star Denise Richards

'MDLLA' Season 15 star Josh Flagg revealed that he and 'RHONY' star Denise Richards have been close friends for years and hinted that they might have been more than friends if he were straight. He quipped, "You know, I am gay. But if I was to be straight? I think I would be with Denise Richards."

He also explained his decision to feature Richards in the Oak Knoll home promotional video, noting, "You may wonder, why would Denise Richards drive all the way to Pasadena and make a cameo in my video wearing just a bathing suit? Well, that's what best friends do for each other." The real estate agent added, "She's beautiful, she's gorgeous, she's funny. You know, we swap horror stories about our ex-husbands. And I thought my marriage was dysfunctional."

'MDLLA' star Josh Flagg is close friends with 'RHONY' star Denise Richards (@bravo)

'MDLLA' star Josh Flagg ditches Tracy Tutor and their Roxbury co-listing

'MDLLA' star Josh Flagg asked Tracy Tutor to co-list the Roxbury property but abruptly left midway to jet off to Paris for Fashion Week, leaving Tutor to handle the listing alone. Despite organizing multiple showings, Tutor struggled to secure offers due to necessary remodeling work.

However, the place was ready to move in with all the essentials in place, and Tutor was confident that it just needed the right buyers to see its potential. She then met Flagg's clients, Kevin and Shiva, and was prepared to negotiate when Flagg returned from his trip. After returning, Flagg revealed that he had secured an all-cash offer of $8.5 million, leading to the successful closing of the Roxbury listing.

'MDLLA' Season 15 star Josh Flagg ditches Tracy Tutor and their Roxbury co-listing to jet off to Paris for Fashion Week (@bravo)

'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 15 airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Stream new episodes the next day on Peacock.