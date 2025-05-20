He didn’t win 'American Idol', but his response shows exactly why fans fell in love with him: 'I feel...'

'American Idol' Season 23 fan favorite John Foster’s graceful response to losing the crown is pure class

'American Idol' Season 23 announced Jamal Roberts as the winner, placing fan favorite John Foster as the runner-up in the reality talent competition. Foster's popularity had anticipated the finale outcome, and viewers expected the Louisiana-based country artist to be the undisputed winner. However, things took an unexpected turn, and Roberts was declared the next 'American Idol'. Surprisingly, Foster didn't let the failure dampen his spirits, calling the opportunity a "blessing," he celebrated his win with a heartfelt gratitude post on Instagram. "Man, what a true blessing to share this Idol stage with so many incredible heroes, both new faces and legends," he wrote.

"I’m beyond thankful, and I can’t wait to keep making music for y’all as long as the good Lord lets me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, times a million," he added. Foster had pronounced himself fortunate from the beginning. “I’ve been saying since I won the golden ticket that I feel like I’ve won,” he told local news WBRZ after making it to the top 3."To think that I've continued to progress, all the way up to the top three, is amazing.” He confidently continued, "My hometown visit was proof of the fact that even if I were to be eliminated at number 3, I would forever have a place in the industry.” The Louisiana native gushed about the community support, "Addis, Brusly, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Baton Rouge, you've been supporting me in my early days while I was still honing my artistry in those bars, restaurants, and venues.”

The 18-year-old charmed his way into the Hollywood rounds after a powerful rendition of two songs during the auditions. Foster first sang 'Don’t Rock the Jukebox' by Alan Jackson, and he was later requested to pick another track by Carrie Underwood so that they could analyze his vocal range. The teen then performed Goodbye Time by Conway Twitty. For the finale, Foster rocked the stage with country hits. He began by dedicating Toby Keith's moving song 'Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue' to both of his grandfathers, who were both army veterans and in the live audience.

The rousing performance earned the teen a standing ovation. He then rendered all-time hit John Denver's 'Take Me Home, Country Roads', which acknowledged his country roots, as per Entertainment Now. Foster rounded off with a nostalgic number, he performed an original track dedicated to his late friend Maggie Dunn - 'Tell That Angel I Love Her'. Both Underwood and Lionel Richie had anticipated Foster as the next 'American Idol', as per Us Weekly. “I felt like I had this diamond in the rough standing right in front of me,” Underwood said. “I had to do a little convincing on my fellow judges, but I love that you’re standing here right now, proving me right. And I’m going to tell you right now, if you ain’t real careful, you might just win this whole thing.”

Richie had voiced a similar opinion about the rising country artist. “I am totally in love with the timbre of your voice,” he said at the time. “I call it ‘instant identity.’ I know that’s you on your first note. That’s what makes an artist. The difference between a singer and a stylist is, I know your voice in three notes.” However, the finale outcome must have taken Richie and Underwood by surprise.