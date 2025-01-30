'American Idol' judge Carrie Underwood looked 'nervous' and 'tense' amid recent backlash

Carrie Underwood appeared ‘tense’ as she made her first public appearance at ‘American Idol’ taping after her presidential inauguration day performance went awry

Carrie Underwood has made her first public appearance since performing 'America the Beautiful' during Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. The singer returned to work as she joined other 'American Idol' judges for the show's taping in Los Angeles ahead of its Season 23 premiere on Sunday, March 9. Underwood endured technical issues before her performance on Inauguration Day and had to perform acapella, earning applause from fans for a job well done. However, her decision to perform for Trump reportedly led to tensions in 'American Idol' circles.

Taping for the famous Hollywood round of 'American Idol' began at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, January 27. The new judge, Underwood, joined the show's other judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. An insider told The U.S. Sun that she wore a sequin pink blazer dress, which she paired with matching shoes. An announcer energetically introduced Underwood, who was welcomed with open arms by Richie to the judging panel. The studio audience also cheered and applauded Underwood, who was filming in front of a live audience for the first time. Despite the live audience's warm reception and continuous support, Underwood reportedly seemed "tense" and "serious" throughout her judging duration.

The insider told the outlet that the 'Jesus, Take the Wheel' singer "barely acknowledged the audience who kept chanting her name." They added, "The fans kept yelling 'we love Carrie' but she wouldn't even turn around and wave most of the time - though she did a few times." According to the insider, Underwood "rarely danced during the contestant's performances besides nodding along and shuffling to some rock songs." They said, "She did loosen up a bit by the end so she could've been nervous, especially since it was her first time judging in front of a live audience." The source also alleged that Bryan and Richie "had a lot more energy" than Underwood did.

Taping for the 'American Idol Hollywood' round began a week after Underwood's memorable rendition of 'America the Beautiful' at Trump's inauguration. Following her performance, many fans took turns showering hymns on her for a great job. One fan gushed on her YouTube comments section, "Carrie Underwood is a class act 100%." Another person added, "When the beat drops out, Carrie Underwood steps up, nailing 'America the Beautiful' a cappella like a true star." Meanwhile, a third person confessed, "Looks like I'm following Carrie Underwood now. She's one of the greats. She just proved it."

Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In the aftermath of Underwood's inauguration-day performance, tensions were reported to be brewing in the 'American Idol' universe over fears that her decision to honor Trump's invitation to perform would reduce the show's ratings. Some saw the singer's decision to honor the invitation and perform as an apparent political stance, which the show's producers wanted to avoid. 'American Idol' has always been known for its inclusivity and diversity and continuously made efforts to improve LGBTQ representation. An insider told Daily Mail, "Idol contestants come from a wide range of diverse backgrounds, and so do the people who work on the show." They added, "There are concerns that her apparent political stance might make some contestants feel uncomfortable." The source also said, "Her apparent support for Trump doesn't align with the show's values of inclusivity and diversity."

Underwood has stayed silent since performing at Trump's inauguration, and an insider explained why. They told The U.S. Sun, "Her keeping quiet is an indicator things did not go well for her, not how she wanted." The source added, "How the performance was pitched to her and how it ended up going were two very different experiences." According to the insider, the event being moved indoors, the decreased guest list, and Underwood's inability to bring as many people as she wanted contributed to the changed experience for the singer. The source also said, "She's proud of herself for how she handled such a chaotic situation but I think she's second-guessing this whole thing and wondering if it was worth it." They concluded, "For both herself and her family who she's fiercely protective of and tries to keep more private."