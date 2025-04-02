Gwendlyn Brown had to switch classes due to a teacher's 'creepy' obsession with dad Kody Brown

Ever since the premiere of TLC 's 'Sister Wives,' Kody Brown's selfish and toxic masculinity has irked viewers big time, leaving many to question why he has been able to attract multiple wives. Over time, Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown have kissed goodbye to the polyamorous relationship, leaving Kody with his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown. Turns out Kody's charisma extends beyond the television screen, as a family member of the Brown clan offered insight into the attention the patriarch received even when the Sister Wives' cameras weren't rolling.

(L-R) Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown and Christine Brown from 'Sister Wives' attend a pre-show reception for the grand opening of 'Dancing With the Stars: Live in Las Vegas' at the New Tropicana Las Vegas April 13, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images for AEG Live | Photo by Ethan Miller)

In a June 9, 2023, YouTube video, Kody and his ex-wife Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, reacted to the 'Sister Wives' Season 2 premiere and didn't hold back her opinions. While watching a clip of Kody and his wives on 'The View,' she saw Joy Behar ask Kody, "Can I be the fifth wife?" Kody laughed awkwardly, and Christine responded with a hesitant, "Um," as per The List.

Reacting to this moment, Gwendlyn smirked and commented, "Not my mom saying, 'Um.'" Gwendlyn further pointed out, "That was a serious problem ... women just wanting my dad." She recalled having to switch classes in school because a teacher was "so creepy" about her father. "She was weird," she remembered, adding, "Oh my gosh. She wasted like half the entire class just gossiping with me about how much she loved my family."

Notably, Gwendlyn also opened up about her strained relationship with Kody in a YouTube video, getting emotional as she reacted to a 'Sister Wives' episode, as per People. She went on to explain the conflicting emotions she feels, being glad that her siblings are receiving the parenting they need while struggling with the fact that she didn't get the same attention from Kody, who has 18 children across his plural marriage. "I know that I should be happy for them, but seeing him be an active father with these kids really hurts. It sucks to not be able to see them," Gwendlyn said as she began to tear up.

Coming back to Kody, he also opened up about his past relationships in a January 2025 episode of 'Sister Wives,' recounting his failed marriages and a past romantic fling before polygamy, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. "You want to know the craziest thing? I had a lover in college, and it was a little tryst," Kody shared with the cameras. "I was a naughty boy based on my faith. I had a relationship in college where I lost my virginity." Kody further spilled the beans about his past romantic experience, admitting, "It was devastating to me." Reflecting on how it impacted him, he continued, "It was heartbreaking. When purity was everything in the church I was in, that was everything. It's like you're working your way back for it." He also revealed that only two of his wives knew about it, adding, "It was devastating, but nobody knew except for Meri and Robyn. It was really because I don't believe I ever got intimate enough with Christine and Janelle to tell them."