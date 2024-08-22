Teetotaller Fatima Ayotunde tripped up by beer as ‘MasterChef: Generations’ contestant's dish falls flat

'MasterChef: Generations' Season 14 contestant Fatima Ayotunde is eliminated after preparing a disastrous dish

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'MasterChef: Generations' Season 14 contestant Fatima Ayotunde recently faced elimination due to a disastrous dish. The challenge required contestants to incorporate Blue Moon beer into each of their creations.

The Fox show contestants had just 45 minutes to prepare their Blue Moon-infused dish. Fatima, who has never consumed beer due to her religious beliefs, was unfamiliar with how to incorporate it into BBQ Chicken. Meanwhile, guest judge Grant Gillon advised the contestants to taste both the beer and the dish to better understand their flavors. Fatima couldn't taste the beer herself, so Gordon Ramsay suggested she ask a teammate for help with tasting. However, Fatima chose not to seek assistance and presented her dish to the judges without a final tasting. Her elimination was justified, as she notably failed to effectively incorporate the beer into her dish.

'MasterChef: Generations' Season 14 contestant Fatima Ayotunde failed to incorporate beer (@fox)

'MasterChef: Generations' Season 14 judges criticize Fatima Ayotunde's dish

'MasterChef: Generations' Season 14 judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich were highly disappointed with Fatima Ayotunde's dish. She prepared BBQ Chicken with Mango Beer BBQ Sauce, Smashed Potatoes, and Salad. While the judges complimented the chicken for being nicely charred, Aarón noted that the sauce "looks like a paste."

Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay criticized the potatoes, claiming they were slightly undercooked. He also questioned how Fatima had incorporated the beer into the dish. Aarón Sánchez added that the chicken lacked salt and described the salad as 'lackluster.' Fatima has been struggling to stay in the competition since the auditions. Despite her intriguing cooking skills, the Fox show contestant had difficulty with execution.

'MasterChef: Generations' Season 14 judges criticize Fatima Ayotunde's dish (@fox)

Who won 'MasterChef: Generations' Season 14 Blue Moon beer challenge?

'MasterChef: Generations' Season 14 contestant Rebecka Evans won the latest Blue Moon beer challenge, earning the immunity pin and saving her generation, the Baby Boomers, from elimination. She prepared Snapper Puttanesca with Steamed Clams and Mango Beer Polenta.

The judges were impressed with the dish, describing it as "rustic with charm." Gordon Ramsay praised the fish, saying it was "nailed," and noted that the "clams are delicious." Guest judge Grant Gillon called it a "rockstar dish," while Aarón Sánchez remarked that Rebecka was "firing on all cylinders." Joe Bastianich simply called it "amazing."

Rebecka Evans won 'MasterChef: Generations' Season 14 Blue Moon beer challenge (Instagram/@athomewithrebecka)

'MasterChef: Generations' Season 14 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Fox.