‘DWTS’ pro fights back tears while honoring Len Goodman in emotional tribute that will leave you choked up

"A perfect tribute," commented an emotional fan on Julianne Hough's emotional clip honoring late 'DWTS' judge Len Goodman

With a successful run of 33 seasons, the 'Dancing with the Stars' cast has become a close-knit family. Among them, Julianne Hough is one of the most prominent names. Given her years-long association with the series, her emotional connection is completely understandable. So when it came time to pay tribute to the beloved judge Len Goodman, Hough was visibly emotional. So much so that she couldn't hold back her tears, making for a truly heartfelt moment.

Julianne Hough poses at 'Dancing with the Stars' season 25 at CBS Televison City in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston)

For the uninformed, Goodman, the beloved ballroom expert and head judge on 'Dancing with the Stars' from 2005 to 2022, died on April 22, 2023, at the age of 78. Goodman was reportedly battling bone cancer and died peacefully at a hospice in Kent, England, surrounded by family, as per BBC. Goodman's manager, Jackie Gill, released a statement calling him "a much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him." The legendary judge was survived by his wife, son, and two grandchildren.

Following his death, Hough shared a touching behind-the-scenes TikTok video of her and fellow 'Dancing With the Stars' cast members rehearsing a special dance in honor of Goodman. Dressed in a white sports bra, black leggings, and gold heels, Hough chatted with current and former pros about Goodman's lasting legacy, as per The US Sun. Anna Trebunskaya, a longtime 'DWTS' pro, said, "Len, to me, was a real example of, and I saw it day-to-day, season-to-season, year-to-year, what a professional looks like."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy also talked about his deep connection with Goodman, saying, "I get all of this," as he pointed to his goosebumps. Hough smiled and replied, "I know, I get it too." Throughout the video, Hough appeared visibly emotional, often holding back tears while reminiscing with her castmates. She captioned the video, "We will always remember what a bright light you were in the ballroom and this world, Len.

Hough continued in the caption, "Being able to come together to honor Len and pay tribute to all he's done for us has been such a beautiful experience. I can't wait for you all to see tonight. This is for you, Len." Fans were also left emotional and shared their opinions under the TikTok video. A fan said, "The tribute you all did for Len was so beautiful and breathtaking what an amazing job," while another added, "I can't wait to watch tonight. Len was such a special person. I loved when he says Seven. I know that he’ll be looking down smiling for sure."

Another commented, "Len would have called the pros performance "A Proper Waltz" I was in tears. A perfect tribute," while another remarked, "Excellent tribute to Len. Cried during the entire dance. He was one of a kind." An emotional fan noted, "II’m telling you I balled my eyes off. Len has always been my favorite judge ever since I was younger. He’s judging from heaven." A fan shared, "I have never cried so much from a show. It was beautiful. It was perfect. It was a TEN."