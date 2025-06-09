Ryan Seacrest's on-air banter with his former 'DWTS' flame has fans saying the same: 'They should...'

Ryan Seacrest just interviewed his ex-girlfriend on-air, and what he said left everyone stunned

Ryan Seacrest, the face of 'American Idol,' has been in many high-profile relationships over the years. But his most talked-about romance remains the one he shared with the 'Dancing With the Stars' pro-turned-co-host Julianne Hough. The two dated from 2010 to 2013, marking Seacrest’s longest public relationship to date—and on March 4, 2022, they reunited on-screen with nothing but smiles. Julianne appeared on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' alongside her brother Derek Hough to promote their upcoming pre-Oscars special titled 'Step Into…The Movies.'

At the beginning of the show, the seasoned host addressed the elephant in the room and said, "Jules, just to start. Sisanie and Tanya (Seacrest's co-hosts) have been asking me if this is awkward for me." And I said, ‘Not at all.' Derek couldn't resist taking in a playful jab and said that, "It's awkward for me," but Julianne responded with more clarity and an affirmative tone, "No, no, we are friends, we chit-chat." To drive the point home, Seacrest added, "Julianne, they don't understand that concept that one can remain friends after a breakup." Seacrest explained further, "That's what I'm saying. She feels the same way I do. There's nothing uncomfortable about it because we've remained friends for years and still are." Hough added warmly, "And just respect and love."

Fans flocked to the comment section as one said, "Wonder if ryan and Julianne still have feelings for each other." Another added, "I'm glad that Julianne & Ryan are on still on good Terms." Meanwhile, one said, "Their chemistry is so good, they should host together." While Julianne Hough was married to NHL player Brooks Laich until their divorce in 2022, as reported by People, Seacrest, now 50, never settled down during these years; he has been in and out of several notable relationships. The seasoned host was in a relationship with Aubrey Paige, which ended in 2024 after three years. An insider revealed that the breakup was mutual.

"After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," a source close to the couple told People. "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors." Another source told Closer that Seacrest’s busy work schedule was to blame for the separation. “Truth is, he’s happiest when he’s working,” the insider shared. “His schedule left little time for Aubrey as it was, so they decided it was best to call it quits.” Apart from Paige and Hough, Seacrest has also dated iconic figures such as actress Hilary Cruz and models Shayna Taylor and Shanna Wall (just to name a few)!

While both Hough and Seacrest are currently single, their focus has shifted squarely back to their careers. Hough recently told People, “I’m very happy being single, but my heart is open for something special,” adding that she isn’t searching but is ready for love to come naturally. As for Seacrest, he doesn't seem to endorse the idea of being in a new relationship either. According to TV Insider, during his interview on 'Live with Kelly and Mark,' Seacrest once opened about his thoughts on marriage and said, "Well, at this age now," he added, "if I got married, it’s like, I’d die soon, so it’s like, ‘What’s the point?'"