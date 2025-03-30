Dua Lipa breaks into Jimmy Kimmel's house at night as he falls victim to another wild TV prank

It looks like Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly, loves pulling pranks on him, and this time she took Dua Lipa's help: Watch the video

Dua Lipa, then 23, proved she’s got a mischievous side when she pranked Jimmy Kimmel. During an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Kimmel, now 56, revealed he had once again been the victim of a prank orchestrated by his wife, Molly McNearney—this time featuring the 'New Rules' singer. “I have fallen victim, once again, to a prank,” Kimmel lamented. “For whatever reason, my wife thinks it’s funny to have a famous singer and a bunch of dancers sneak into our house in the middle of the night to wake me up with an impromptu performance.” Recounting the number of singers who have pranked him before, he said, “Rihanna did it, and then Britney Spears did it six months later, and then Miley Cyrus as well. Ok.” Then, in mock exasperation, he added, “Dua Lipa came to town, and it happened again.”

According to Billboard, it was October 9, 2018, when Lipa and Jimmy’s wife decided to play mischievous. However, Kimmel then aired the video of the prank later on his show. The clip showed Lipa entering his bedroom and jumping to her song ‘Electricity.’ As the music started, the room was filled with white fog and flashes of light. Lipa got into the bed right next to Kimmel and said, “So, what do you think?” she playfully asked him.

Still groggy, Kimmel mumbled, “I’m pleasantly surprised.” As Dua bid him goodnight, Kimmel—ever the comedian—quipped, “You are welcome to stay if you want.” He then jokingly looked around and asked, “What happened to my wife?” As the segment ended, a sleepy Kimmel wandered downstairs and humorously offered, “Can I make anyone pancakes or anything?” Later on in the show, Kimmel gave a little insight into his sleepy thoughts during the prank. “For a minute, when I saw what she was wearing—a white shirt and red shorts—I thought I was having a dream about Hooters.”

Screenshot of Dua Lipa and Jimmy Kimmel from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live' (Image Source: YouTube | Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Fans quickly flooded the YouTube comment section, sharing hilarious responses to Lipa’s prank. One viewer joked, “His wife is trying to build up her divorce case.” Another said, “Having Dua Lipa dancing on your bed in the middle of the night is a dream come true. Lol.” A third fan hilariously broke down the moment: “Jimmy’s wife: Let’s prank Jimmy. Dua: She shows up in a crop top and booty shorts. Jimmy’s wife: And I oop—” Another comment summed up Kimmel’s good-natured attitude: “Jimmy is such a good sport about everything… that’s the mark of a well-balanced person.”

Lipa and Kimmel have built a great rapport over the years. According to Hola!, her guest-hosting stint on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was a huge success, with fans of both stars loving the episode. However, as with anything on the internet, criticism wasn’t far behind. When the show’s Instagram account posted a clip of Lipa’s monologue, one critic commented, “Women still aren’t funny.” Kimmel wasted no time clapping back, defending Lipa. He replied, “Maybe if one talks to you someday, you’ll change your mind.”